Community Association Services of Indiana To Host Free Board Success Webinar

Carmel, IN, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI), an Associa® company, will host “Community Associations 101”, a free virtual board training on April 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

CASI director of management services Tarsis Santos will discuss association basics, including governance, role responsibilities, and best practices for success. Mr. Santos has been with Associa for more than five years, managing a portfolio of clients and leading a team of community managers. He works closely with client board members to help them better understand the operations of their communities and guide them to success.

Who: Associa’s Community Association Services of Indiana

What: Go-To Webinar

When: April 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Where: RSVP by April 1, 2022 by emailing Robyn King at rking@cas-indiana.com.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

