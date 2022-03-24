Verra Mobility Corp. Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Verra Mobility Corp. (NASDAQ: VRRM) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Verra Mobility Corp. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/vrrm.



On February 28, 2022, Verra Mobility Corp., a smart mobility technology company, announced it is unable to file form 10K as planned due to its recent discovery that revenues from the Company’s recently acquired Australian subsidiary, Redflex Holdings Limited, may not have been recorded in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company’s audit committee is conducting an investigation to determine whether any adjustment is necessary for previously issued financial statements for the second and third quarters of 2021.

On this news, shares of Verra Mobility Corp. fell as much as 8% in intraday trading on February 28, 2022.

Anyone who purchased Verra Mobility Corp. shares and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

