Velocity Announces New Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V: VLC) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Chris Batalha to its board of directors (the “Board”), as the nominee of Artemis Gold Inc. under the January 16, 2019 strategic investment agreement between the parties, replacing Steven Dean. Mr. Dean has resigned as a director of Velocity effective March 23, 2022, but will remain an advisor to the Board.



Chris Batalha

Chris Batalha is a Certified Professional Accountant with over a decade of experience in accounting, finance, corporate governance, tax, budgeting and M&A with a number of mining exploration and development companies in the gold and iron ore space. Currently, Mr. Batalha is the CFO of Artemis Gold Inc., owner of the Blackwater Gold Project in Central British Columbia, as well as the CFO of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.

From 2014 to 2019, Mr. Batalha was the CFO of Atlantic Gold Corporation, focused on gold exploration, development and production in Nova Scotia, until its sale to St. Barbara Limited in 2019 for $802 million, after building its Moose River Consolidated Mine on time and on budget and operating at the lowest decile cost profile in the gold sector. Mr. Batalha previously spent over five years with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in the audit and assurance group.

Mr. Batalha holds CPA and CA designations and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of British Columbia.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is an exploration and development company focused on southeastern Bulgaria. Velocity’s strategy is to develop a low cost centralized “Hub and Spoke” operation whereby multiple projects within this emerging district produce concentrates for trucking to a central processing plant for production of doré. Velocity has a 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino project, a 70% interest in the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik project, a 70% interest in the Nadezhda property, which includes the Makedontsi project, and a 100% interest in the Iglika property. Velocity’s management and board includes mining industry professionals with combined experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas as employees of major mining companies as well as founders and senior executives of junior to mid-tier public companies. The team’s experience includes all aspects of mineral exploration, resource definition, feasibility, finance, mine construction and mine operation as well as a track record in managing publicly listed companies.

