Laptop Market Report 2022-2030: Global Trade, Suppliers, Prices, and Trends – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Laptop PCs and Palm-Top Organizers - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Laptop Market Statistics

Imports 223.9 Billion USD Exports 223.9 Billion USD Top Importers U.S., Netherlands, Germany Top Exporters China, Netherlands, Germany

Laptop Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of laptop PCs and palm-top organizers increased by 26% to 571M units, rising for the third year in a row after four years of decline. In general, total exports indicated a prominent increase from 2011 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +6.1% over the last decade. In value terms, exports skyrocketed from $194.5B to $223.9B in 2021, expanding with an average annual rate of +6.1% over the last decade. REQUEST FREE DATA

Exports by Country

China dominates laptop exports structure, accounting for 440M units, which was near 77% of total volume in 2021. It was distantly followed by the Netherlands (35M units), comprising a 6.2% share of total volume. The U.S. (16M units), Germany (14M units), Hong Kong SAR (11M units) and the Czech Republic (9M units) held a relatively small share of total exports. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, China ($154.9B) remains the largest laptop supplier worldwide, comprising 69% of global supplies. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the Netherlands ($21.7B), with a 9.7% share of global exports. It was followed by Germany, with a 3.6% share. REQUEST FREE DATA

In China, laptop exports expanded at an average annual rate of +3.9% over the period from 2011-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: the Netherlands (+13.1% per year) and Germany (+5.3% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The average laptop export price stood at $392 per unit in 2021, declining by -8.6% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the Czech Republic ($621 per unit), while China ($352 per unit) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Hong Kong SAR, while the other global leaders experienced mixed trends in the export price figures.

Leading Laptop Importers by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (138M units) and Poland (97M units) represented the main importers of laptop PCs and palm-top organizers around the world, together reaching approx. 41% of total purchases. The Netherlands (41M units) took the next position in the ranking, followed by Germany (31M units). All these countries together held approx. 13% share of total imports. Japan (20M units), the UK (17M units), Hong Kong SAR (16M units), India (14M units), France (13M units), Turkey (12M units), Canada (11M units), the Czech Republic (10M units) and Italy (9.4M units) held a relatively small share of total purchases.

In value terms, the U.S. ($59.8B) constitutes the largest market for imported laptop PCs and palm-top organizers worldwide, comprising 27% of global supplies. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the Netherlands ($24.3B), with a 11% share of global imports. It was followed by Germany, with an 8% share.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

Product Coverage

Laptop PCs and palm-top organizers; portable automatic data-processing machines, weighing not more than 10 kg, consisting of at least a central processing unit, a keyboard and a display.

