Athena Real Estate Continues Its RV Park & Resort Expansion with Lake George Camping Village

ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Real Estate, LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of Lake George Camping Village (formerly, Adirondack Camping Village) in New York State. This family-friendly RV park is in the Adirondack Mountains and includes full amenities and 175 RV, cabin, and tent sites. The acquisition marks the second RV park in the region for Applebrook RV Parks, a division of Athena Real Estate. Applebrook RV Parks also owns and operates Saratoga RV Park, which is in New York near Saratoga Springs.



Lake George Camping Village offers 50-amp, full hook-up, pull-thru RV sites. It also features two types of rustic camping cabins and tent campsites nestled throughout the Adirondack woods. Guests enjoy outdoor activities utilizing the property’s heated pool, recreation building, convenience store, playground, basketball court, and nature trails. Lake George Camping Village caters to a mix of seasonal and short-term guests.

The RV park is conveniently located 1.7 miles from Lake George Village. The area is known to provide unique lake activities, lodging, dining, shopping, local events, and outdoor excursions.

Richard J. O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Athena Real Estate, LLC, said, "Lake George Camping Village is another gem under our Applebrook RV Park umbrella brand and our expanding RV park division.”

O’Brien added: “Our latest acquisition is an important next step to increasing our regional footprint in this area. We continue to seek acquisition properties across our niche property types in the Northeast and throughout the United States.”

