Venly Now Supports Ethereum's Leading Layer 2 Immutable X Into Its Tech Stack

BRUSSELS, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venly, a leading blockchain technology provider, is pleased to announce its partnership with Immutable X, Ethereum's leading Layer 2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens, to popularize unbeatable blockchain solutions to its growing audiences.

Through the partnership, Immutable X aims to easily onboard users via the semi-custodian Venly wallet and use the different tools and market to interact.

Venly is incorporating Immutable X into its developed tech network, which already boasts major partners, including Gods Unchained, TikTok, Gamestop, Ember Sword, and Habbo. The partnership will allow users to interact with the Layer 2 protocol and expansive community in unique ways on Ethereum while gaining access to Venly's advanced infrastructure.

In addition, Venly's users will be able to trade their Immutable X-powered NFTs with zero gas fees, 100% carbon neutrality, and massive scalability on the marketplace. For projects and merchants, the partnership will mean the possibility of easy selling of Immutable X-powered NFTs via the Venly Market and Shopify as well as interacting with many Venly API solutions.

Venly currently supports over 12 blockchains, now, including Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche, and Hedera.

Through Immutable's deep NFTs and gaming knowledge, and StarkWare's pioneering zk-rollup technology, all the projects built on its protocol are able to scale rapidly with all the security and decentralization capabilities of Ethereum.

"As a blockchain-agnostic platform, we are happy to integrate another significant L2 into our offerings. After doing our due diligence, Immutable proved to be a highly reliable partner - and its value proposition was an important factor, too," says Tim Dierckxsens, the co-founder and CEO of Venly. "We want everyone building on Immutable to know that they can now leverage Venly solutions to do that."

"We're thrilled to work with Venly's 2 million users and a ridiculously simple wallet for onboarding mainstream customers. Onboarding the next billion users into crypto requires seamless UX, and Venly is a gateway we're excited to enable for all projects building on top of Immutable," says Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder at Immutable. "We're also thrilled to welcome Venly's 2 million users, who can now easily use games and apps building on Immutable."

About Venly

Venly (previously Arkane Network) is an L2 blockchain technology provider. It offers users of blockchain projects digital wallets to store assets with a native solution that also works on mobile devices. To learn more, visit: https://www.venly.io/

About Immutable X

Immutable X is the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs to enable gas-free minting and trading, while not compromising the security of the most-used blockchain globally for NFTs, Ethereum. To learn more visit: https://www.immutable.com/

