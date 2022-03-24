The U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market to Reach $63 Billion by 2027. Around 16 Million Sq. Ft Spaces to be Added in the Next 5 Years - Arizton

Chicago, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report on Arizton, the U.S. hyperscale data center market will grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2027. Several operators are involved in land acquisition for future development, which is contributing to strong market growth. Facebook is expected to invest in the development of 12 data center facilities by adding an area of around 5 million sq. ft. In October 2021, DataBank acquired 34 acres of land in New York for the development of a data center. Yondr, one of the new entrants in the market, acquired 270 acres of land to develop a data center campus in Northern Virginia.
U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market Report Scope
|REPORT ATTRIBUTES
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE 2027 (REVENUE)
|$63 Billion
|MARKET SIZE 2027 (AREA)
|16 Million Sq.Ft.
|MARKET SIZE 2027 (POWER CAPACITY)
|2,507 MW
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|3.41%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2026
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Infrastructure, IT infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction and Geography
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|U.S.
|REGION COVERED
|Western US, Southeastern US, Midwestern US, Southwestern US, and Northeastern US
IOT & BIG DATA BOOSTING DEMAND
Major factors driving the hyperscale data center market in the US are adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and big data, increased cloud computing, and increased coverage of 5G services across the country.
IoT and Big Data have fueled the demand for data center development across the US over the past few years. During COVID-19 big data simplified the tracking of cases in countries, states, and cities. The rise in big data will add new business requirements and allow greater use of data center facilities. The US is one of the major hubs for IoT and big data, where more data will be generated. As a result, to keep the data secured, hyperscale development were witnessed in the country. The trend of adopting IoT-based devices in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, lifestyle, and others is increasing rapidly.
INVESTMENT ANALYSIS IN THE US HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET
Western US added over 31% of the capacity installed in 2021, followed by Southeastern and Midwestern US. States such as North Virginia, California, Illinois, Oregon, Florida, Texas, and New York are some of the major growth hotspots in the US. The Western US is expected to dominate the market with an investment of over $5 billion. However, the Southeastern and Midwestern US will compete with the Western US in terms of investments and number of projects during the forecast period.
Moreover, hyperscale data center operators are investing heavily across the US due to the surge in digitization initiatives, adoption of 5G, and change in consumption patterns due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In addition, the data center market in the US encourages acquisitions of data centers by real estate and investment firms. This acquisition is followed by expansion, leading to strong growth of the market. Investment and sales tax incentives are introduced by many state and local governments to boost hyperscale deployment. For instance, North Carolina offers incentives for operators that invest a minimum of $250 million in internet data centers and $150 to $225 million for enterprise data centers spread over five years.
VENDORS INSIGHTS
- In 2021, hyperscale operators, including Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and AWS accounted for over 60% of the overall investment in the region. Major colocation operators in the region include Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, STACK INFRASTRUCTURE, and QTS Realty Trust, among others.
- There is an increase in land acquisitions in the US by hyperscale operators. For instance, In September 2021, AWS acquired a 42-acre plot of land in Warrenton, Northern Virginia, by investing around $40 million, for a future data center project.
- Hyperscale operators such as Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Google, and AWS are major investors in renewable energy. For instance, In October 2021, Facebook signed a 160 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) to power its data centers in Virginia with renewable energy.
- Vendors have integrated 25 GbE, 50 GbE, 200 GbE, and 400 GbE switches into their portfolios and are experiencing strong demand for these ports compared to 10/40 GbE switch ports.
- Partnerships with local service providers and resellers along with modular data center solution providers will enhance revenues for vendors in the market.
Key IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Data Direct Network
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Intel Technologies
- Infortrend technology
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- MiTAC Holdings
- Micron technology
- NetApp
- Nimbus Data
- Pivot3
- QNAP Systems
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Supermicro
- Synology
- Violin (Storcentric)
- Western Digital
- Wiwynn (Wistron Corporation)
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Asetek
- Bloom Energy
- Caterpillar
- Condair Group
- Cormant
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- Data Aire
- Eaton
- FNT Software
- Generac Power Systems
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Natron Energy
- Nlyte Software
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Rittal
- Toshiba
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Tripp Lite
- Vertiv Group
- Yanmar
- ZincFive
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Balfour Beatty US
- BlueScope Construction
- Corgan
- Clune Construction
- DPR Construction
- Fortis Construction
- Gensler
- Gilbane Building Company
- Fluor Corporation
- HDR
- Holder Construction Group
- HITT Contracting
- Hoffman Construction
- Jacobs
- JE Dunn Construction
- Linesight
- M+W Group
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson
- Rogers-O’Brien Construction
- STO Building Group
- Syska Hennessy Group
- The Walsh Group
- Turner Construction
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Aligned Data Centers
- Apple
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Compass Datacenters
- CyrusOne
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite
- CloudHQ
- Cologix
- Cirrus Data Services
- DataBank
- Digital Realty
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- Equinix
- Facebook (META)
- Flexential
- Microsoft
- Novva
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Iron Mountain
- QTS Realty Trust
- Switch
- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
- Vantage Data Centers
New Entrants
- Quantum Loophole
- Yondr
