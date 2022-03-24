The U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market to Reach $63 Billion by 2027. Around 16 Million Sq. Ft Spaces to be Added in the Next 5 Years - Arizton

Chicago, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report on Arizton, the U.S. hyperscale data center market will grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2027. Several operators are involved in land acquisition for future development, which is contributing to strong market growth. Facebook is expected to invest in the development of 12 data center facilities by adding an area of around 5 million sq. ft. In October 2021, DataBank acquired 34 acres of land in New York for the development of a data center. Yondr, one of the new entrants in the market, acquired 270 acres of land to develop a data center campus in Northern Virginia.



U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE 2027 (REVENUE) $63 Billion MARKET SIZE 2027 (AREA) 16 Million Sq.Ft. MARKET SIZE 2027 (POWER CAPACITY) 2,507 MW CAGR (2022-2027) 3.41% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2026 MARKET SEGMENTS Infrastructure, IT infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS U.S. REGION COVERED Western US, Southeastern US, Midwestern US, Southwestern US, and Northeastern US

IOT & BIG DATA BOOSTING DEMAND

Major factors driving the hyperscale data center market in the US are adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and big data, increased cloud computing, and increased coverage of 5G services across the country.

IoT and Big Data have fueled the demand for data center development across the US over the past few years. During COVID-19 big data simplified the tracking of cases in countries, states, and cities. The rise in big data will add new business requirements and allow greater use of data center facilities. The US is one of the major hubs for IoT and big data, where more data will be generated. As a result, to keep the data secured, hyperscale development were witnessed in the country. The trend of adopting IoT-based devices in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, lifestyle, and others is increasing rapidly.

INVESTMENT ANALYSIS IN THE US HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET

Western US added over 31% of the capacity installed in 2021, followed by Southeastern and Midwestern US. States such as North Virginia, California, Illinois, Oregon, Florida, Texas, and New York are some of the major growth hotspots in the US. The Western US is expected to dominate the market with an investment of over $5 billion. However, the Southeastern and Midwestern US will compete with the Western US in terms of investments and number of projects during the forecast period.

Moreover, hyperscale data center operators are investing heavily across the US due to the surge in digitization initiatives, adoption of 5G, and change in consumption patterns due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition, the data center market in the US encourages acquisitions of data centers by real estate and investment firms. This acquisition is followed by expansion, leading to strong growth of the market. Investment and sales tax incentives are introduced by many state and local governments to boost hyperscale deployment. For instance, North Carolina offers incentives for operators that invest a minimum of $250 million in internet data centers and $150 to $225 million for enterprise data centers spread over five years.

VENDORS INSIGHTS

In 2021, hyperscale operators, including Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and AWS accounted for over 60% of the overall investment in the region. Major colocation operators in the region include Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, STACK INFRASTRUCTURE, and QTS Realty Trust, among others.

There is an increase in land acquisitions in the US by hyperscale operators. For instance, In September 2021, AWS acquired a 42-acre plot of land in Warrenton, Northern Virginia, by investing around $40 million, for a future data center project.

Hyperscale operators such as Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Google, and AWS are major investors in renewable energy. For instance, In October 2021, Facebook signed a 160 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) to power its data centers in Virginia with renewable energy.

Vendors have integrated 25 GbE, 50 GbE, 200 GbE, and 400 GbE switches into their portfolios and are experiencing strong demand for these ports compared to 10/40 GbE switch ports.

Partnerships with local service providers and resellers along with modular data center solution providers will enhance revenues for vendors in the market.



Key IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Data Direct Network

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Intel Technologies

Infortrend technology

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

Micron technology

NetApp

Nimbus Data

Pivot3

QNAP Systems

Quanta Cloud Technology

Supermicro

Synology

Violin (Storcentric)

Western Digital

Wiwynn (Wistron Corporation)



Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Asetek

Bloom Energy

Caterpillar

Condair Group

Cormant

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Data Aire

Eaton

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

Nlyte Software

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Rittal

Toshiba

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Group

Yanmar

ZincFive

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Balfour Beatty US

BlueScope Construction

Corgan

Clune Construction

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Gensler

Gilbane Building Company

Fluor Corporation

HDR

Holder Construction Group

HITT Contracting

Hoffman Construction

Jacobs

JE Dunn Construction

Linesight

M+W Group

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

Rogers-O’Brien Construction

STO Building Group

Syska Hennessy Group

The Walsh Group

Turner Construction

Prominent Data Center Investors

Aligned Data Centers

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Compass Datacenters

CyrusOne

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite

CloudHQ

Cologix

Cirrus Data Services

DataBank

Digital Realty

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

Equinix

Facebook (META)

Flexential

Google

Microsoft

Novva

NTT Global Data Centers

Iron Mountain

QTS Realty Trust

Switch

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

Vantage Data Centers



New Entrants

Quantum Loophole

Yondr

