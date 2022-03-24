Tim Morehouse Fencing Club: Greenwich Fencer Shaun Kim Wins Gold at the Pan American Games

PORT CHESTER, N.Y., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Morehouse Fencing Club fencer Shaun Kim earned one of fencing's highest honors in Lima, Peru on March 22, 2022.

Kim earned a gold medal at the Pan American Games in the Cadet Men's Saber event, held Tuesday at the High Performance Center of the National Sports Village in Lima, Peru.

Facing off against 36 fencers under the age of 16 from North and South America, Kim was seeded third coming into the competition. After the initial pool round, Kim moved up to second place. Once the direct elimination rounds started, Kim sailed through his bouts, 15-10, 15-7, 15-6 and then finally 15-7 against silver medalist Esteban Mayer from Bolivia.

Kim is coached by Tim Morehouse, founder of Tim Morehouse Fencing Club and Olympic silver medalist, and Coach Ahmed Hamdy, who accompanied Kim to provide coaching at the competition. Kim trains primarily at Tim Morehouse Fencing Club in Port Chester, NY, and also at Tim Morehouse Fencing Club in Manhattan.

"I am filled with so much pride," Morehouse said. "Shaun Kim 'carried the flag' all season for what Tim Morehouse Fencing Club is all about. And today, he raised his first flag for Team USA! We believe this is the first of many to come. Congratulations Shaun!"

Currently, the number one ranked saber fencer in the Youth-14 category in the U.S., Kim earned a gold medal in Y-14 Men's Saber at the North America Cup competition in Richmond, VA, in early March. He also medaled at the North America Cup in San Jose, CA, in January, earning seventh place in the Junior (under 19) Men's Saber event.

A native of Greenwich, CT, Shaun, 14, attends The Hackley School in Tarrytown, NY. When he is not fencing, you can find him spending time with his dog or playing video games. Tim Morehouse Fencing Club could not be more proud of Shaun.

About Tim Morehouse Fencing Club

Tim Morehouse Fencing Club was founded by Olympic silver medalist Tim Morehouse. The club provides training to athletes in New York City (since 2015), Westchester (since 2017), and Stamford, Connecticut (since 2021) in foil, épée, and saber. Tim Morehouse Fencing Club was ranked the number one club in the country for High School All Americans 2020-2021 and was ranked the top Youth Fencing Club in the country for the past two years based on the total number of medals won.

