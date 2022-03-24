Demand for Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Are Anticipated To Register A Steady CAGR Of 8.5% by 2030: Fact.MR Analysis

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market has gained high momentum over the historical years. This is attributed to the increasing demand for high strength and efficient materials from automakers. Globally, the overall consumption of advanced high strength steel market was pegged at a near 14 Mn Tonnes in 2019 and accounted for ~1% share in global steel sector.



In addition, increasing pressure from several government and regulatory authorities towards weight reduction of automotive components and control emissions has veered end users toward manufacturers of advanced high strength steel to get effective and lightweight materials. The global market for AHSS is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the long-term forecast period (2020-2030).

The global market for AHSS is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the long-term forecast period (2020-2030).

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel market.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation and sales in advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of advanced high strength steel (AHSS) during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

Advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market has been analyzed for each market segment, in terms of volume (Kilo tons) and value (US $ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional levels for advanced high strength steel (AHSS) is available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “Kilo tons” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market segments, along with the market attractiveness evaluation has been incorporated in the report.

-Furthermore, the absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve along with identifying potential resources, considering sales and distribution perspective in the global advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market.

Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market: Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the advanced high strength steel (AHSS) report, which have helped to deliver projection on the regional markets. These chapters include the regional macros (political-economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for advanced high strength steel (AHSS) has been offered for each regional market, along with the market scope estimate and forecast, price index, and impact analysis of dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market: In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the leading manufacturers of advanced high strength steel (AHSS) along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data information related to the market performers, who are principally engaged in the production of the advanced high strength steel (AHSS), has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view.

Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permit the report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, vehicle type, tensile strength, application, and key regions.

By Type:

Dual-phase (DP)

Martensitic (MS)

Transformation-induced plasticity (TRIP)

Twinning-induced plasticity (TWIP)

Others



By Vehicle Type:

Passenger

Commercial

By Tensile Strength:

Up to 600 MPa

600-900 MPa

900-1200 MPa

1200-1500 MPa

Above 1500 MPa



By Application:

Structural details

Car Seats

Bumpers

Chasis, wheels & power train

Side impact beams

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

“This taxonomy and the detailed table of contents prepared are confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than the addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.”

Control on Volatility and High Cost of Raw Materials: A Key to Success within AHSS Market

Global advanced high strength steel market is moderately consolidated in nature, with leading players in the market having monopoly. Prominent companies operating in the global advanced high strength steel (AHSS) market, include ThyssenKrupp AG, Nucor Corp, ArcelorMittal SA., AK Steel Holding Corp, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd and SSAB AB. Buoyancy of the leading players can be attributed to their global presence and R&D activities.

Supplier-specific input cost is expected to increase in coming years, which is expected to become a prominent challenge for manufacturers to control the volatility and high prices of raw materials. Furthermore, key stakeholders have entered into strategic collaborations with leading auto makers to achieve higher sales and long-term customer retention. Furthermore, manufacturers have also targeted capacity expansion organically or through acquisitions in order to meet scattering global demand.

In May 2019, US Steel Corporation planned to invest US$ 1 Bn to construct new casting and rolling facilities in its Pennsylvania operations. This project will produce sustainable AHSS which will improve environmental performance.

In 2018, ArcelorMittal signed a definitive agreement to acquire Votorantim S.A. from Brazil. Post this acquisition, the company’s annual steel production capacity increased by 5.6 million tons and cold rolling steel product’s capacity raised by 5.4 million tons.

