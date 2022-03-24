RAPS Euro Convergence Features Speakers From EMA, FDA, and Swiss, Austrian and UK Health Authorities, as well as Notified Bodies

Rockville, MD, USA, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prominent officials from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Swiss, Austrian and UK national health authorities, and several notified bodies will speak at the upcoming RAPS Euro Convergence from the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS). The annual three-day conference devoted to European healthcare product regulations and regulatory issues will take place, 10–12 May in Amsterdam.

More than 120 expert speakers will provide updates and insights on important European regulatory topics. More than 30 represent health authorities, including FDA, EMA, Swissmedic, the Austrian Medicines and Medical Devices Agency, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), or notified bodies, BSI, TÜV SÜD and Dekra. For more information about Euro Convergence, visit www.raps.org/europe-2022 or see the full conference agenda.

“RAPS Euro Convergence will give the European regulatory community a long-awaited opportunity to gather in person again and to hear directly from regulators and other experts,” said conference committee co-chair, Alex Laan, principal medical research manager, NAMSA. “The regulatory landscape in Europe is still in the midst of undergoing substantial changes. This conference is critical for continued dialogue among health authorities, notified bodies and regulated industry.”

Euro Convergence 2022 will include nearly 50 education sessions, with 21 covering medical devices, 10 devoted to IVDs, and 12 pertaining to pharmaceutical regulations. Sessions on regulatory business, posters, sponsored presentations and preconference workshops are also on the agenda.

"I can't think of a more critical moment for public health, not only in Europe, but across the globe," said conference committee co-chair, Siegfried Schmitt, vice president, technical, PAREXEL. "Europe is the second largest healthcare product market in the world and one of the world's most important centers of medical research and innovation. What happens in Europe affects the world."

