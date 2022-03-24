Toronto Dental Technology company Lumens Dental Corp. focuses growth in dental patient acquisition with the release of a proprietary data tool

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumens Dental Corp. (“Lumens Dental” or the “Company”), a Canadian dental technology company, is proud to announce the release of a new proprietary dental software. Populatē™ is an artificial intelligence (AI) data tool that gives dental offices better insights into targeting suitable patients. Populatē™ also provides patients with a better experience finding top-rated dentists through omnichannel engagement and data-driven marketing strategies.



The Populatē™ AI tool has already registered over 70 patients in Toronto who have opted to share their data for a better consumer experience.

Dental patient data is collected through various channels such as opted data sets and omnichannel engagements. Dental offices that partner with Lumens Dental opt-in to share their patient info generated through data-driven marketing, allowing the Populatē™ tool to continue growing and segmenting data. Patient data collected by Populatē™ is stored securely and never sold or shared with anyone outside of the Company. Instead, Lumens Dental only shares the individualized experiences of a patient’s journey and behaviours to engage better patients that fit the dental client’s criteria.

The Company’s mission is to enhance patient-dentist relationships with emerging technology. Lumens Dental is also set to release the information about launching an updated Dental Directory SaaS platform. The new Dental Directory, which provides end-to-end communications and patients rewards, will be formally open to patients and dentists in Q2 2022.

Media Contact:

Tomas Henkenhaf

Chief Marketing Officer

tomas@lumensdental.com

+1 (416) 949-6107