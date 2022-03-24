89bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

– Reported positive topline results from cohort 7 in the Phase 1b/2a trial including data from new analyses demonstrating the promising therapeutic utility of pegozafermin for the treatment of NASH –



– ENLIVEN Phase 2b NASH trial on track for topline data in first half of 2023 –

– Closed enrollment in the Phase 2 ENTRIGUE trial of pegozafermin in SHTG patients with topline data expected in the second quarter of 2022 –

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today reported its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“In 2021, we took important steps to advance our ongoing clinical development program for pegozafermin which was highlighted by positive topline data from cohort 7 of the Phase 1b/2a NASH trial that demonstrated meaningful changes on histology endpoints, multiple non-invasive liver tests, cardiovascular markers and glycemic control,” said Rohan Palekar, Chief Executive Officer of 89bio. “We are also pleased to have closed enrollment in the Phase 2 ENTRIGUE trial in severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) and expect to present topline data in the second quarter of 2022. Positive results would position pegozafermin to be the first metabolic hormone to enter Phase 3 for this indication with the potential to offer a compelling profile to address the significant unmet needs in this population.”

Recent Highlights and Anticipated Milestones

NASH Program

Positive topline results with pegozafermin from cohort 7 in the Phase 1b/2a proof-of-concept NASH trial; data from new analyses of cohort 7 reinforce pegozafermin’s promising profile in NASH

Histology results, based on a single expert central reader, showed 74% of patients achieved a 2-point or greater improvement in NAFLD Activity Score (NAS), 63% of patients achieved 2-point or greater improvement in NAS without worsening of fibrosis, and 32% and 26% percent of patients achieved clinically meaningful improvements on registration-enabling endpoints of NASH resolution and fibrosis improvement, respectively. Clinically meaningful and significant changes were observed across key non-invasive tests (FAST, VCTE, FIB-4 and Pro-C3) associated with fibrosis, risk of fibrosis and/or NASH resolution.

Data from a new analysis of the same histology slides by a panel of an additional three expert liver pathologists, showed rates of: NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis up to 47% (range: 26-47%) ≥ 1-stage improvement in fibrosis without worsening of NASH up to 42% (range: 12-42%) 2-point NAS improvement up to 79% (range: 68-79%)

New data also showed pegozafermin significantly increased adiponectin (+87%) at week 20 compared to baseline. Adiponectin is an insulin-sensitizing hormone that regulates lipid and glucose metabolism and has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic activity in the liver.

“These data increase our confidence in the potential of pegozafermin to show a strong beneficial effect in our ongoing and future NASH trials. We are making good progress in our Phase 2b ENLIVEN trial and expect to report topline data in the first half of 2023,” said Hank Mansbach, MD, Chief Medical Officer of 89bio. “Based on learnings from our recent cohort, developments in the field, and feedback from our steering committee, we are working on steps to optimize the ENLIVEN trial.”

SHTG Program

Closed enrollment in the Phase 2 ENTRIGUE trial of pegozafermin in SHTG; topline data expected in the second quarter of 2022

Closed enrollment with 85 SHTG patients either on stable background therapy with prescription fish oil and/or statins and/or fibrates or not on any background therapy. Positive results would support moving into a Phase 3 program following regulatory discussions.

ENTRIGUE is a proof-of-concept study designed to assess the impact pegozafermin given weekly or every two-weeks will have on reduction in triglycerides, as well as other metabolic benefits including changes in lipids and reduction of liver fat, which our recent data suggest is highly prevalent in these patients. Screening in the fibrate cohort was stopped along with the main study and patients enrolled will be analyzed as part of the main ENTRIGUE trial.

Manufacturing Update

Scaled-up manufacturing at a contract manufacturing vendor including transfer of some key reagents for manufacturing from Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Developed a liquid formulation of pegozafermin currently being used in the ENLIVEN trial.

Development of a pre-filled syringe to enable convenient self-administration by patients, which is intended to be the commercial presentation, is ongoing and expected to be completed prior to the initiation of the Phase 3 program in NASH.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Cash Position. As of December 31, 2021, 89bio had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $150.7 million compared to $204.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses. R&D expenses were $21.0 million and $70.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to $8.8 million and $36.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily driven by increases in clinical development, contract manufacturing and personnel expenses.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses. G&A expenses were $5.3 million and $19.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to $3.8 million and $13.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. The increase in G&A expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to an increase in costs related to personnel expenses, insurance-related expenses, and expenses for professional services.

Net Loss. 89bio reported a net loss of $26.3 million and $90.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to a net loss of $12.6 million and $49.5 million for the comparable periods in 2020, respectively. The increase in net loss is primarily attributable to increased R&D expenses for our programs and increased G&A expenses associated with our growth and operating as a public company.

89bio Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months Three months Year Year Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 20,979 $ 8,770 $ 70,330 $ 36,199 General and administrative 5,262 3,777 19,413 13,156 Total operating expenses 26,241 12,547 89,743 49,355 Loss from operations 26,241 12,547 89,743 49,355 Other expenses, net 194 116 526 203 Net loss before tax 26,435 12,663 90,269 49,558 Income tax (benefit) (147 ) (82 ) (147 ) (59 ) Net loss $ 26,288 $ 12,581 $ 90,122 $ 49,499 Comprehensive loss $ 26,358 $ 12,588 $ 90,176 $ 49,509 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ 1.30 $ 0.63 $ 4.48 $ 3.08 Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 20,261,662 19,895,952 20,098,340 16,087,785





89bio Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) December 31, December 31,

2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,745 $ 204,654 Total Assets 162,422 211,074 Total current liabilities 19,537 8,113 Non-current liabilities 16,928 — Total stockholders’ equity 125,957 202,961 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 162,422 $ 211,074

