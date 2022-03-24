Femasys Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

-- Company builds out management team and continues to implement its clinical programs to advance much-needed technologies for women’s health --



ATLANTA, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

“We are entering this year as a stronger public company with solid leadership, after strengthening both our management team as well as our board,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, founder, president and chief executive officer of Femasys. “We are advancing our product candidates to address various underserved areas of women’s reproductive health by implementing our clinical programs - addressing infertility and permanent birth control. We continue to support commercial efforts for our diagnostic product FemVue®, the first in-office alternative for ultrasound diagnosis of fallopian tubes for infertility. Commercial launch is pending later this year for our diagnostic product, FemCerv®, a biopsy tool used to diagnose cervical cancer by sampling cervical tissue, to address yet another underserved area of the gynecologic market. We are committed to designing solutions to improve the continuum of healthcare options for women, with the goal to further grow each of these substantial, multi-billion-dollar global market segments.”

2021 and Recent Corporate Highlights

Operational and Leadership

Dov Elefant was appointed to chief financial officer (CFO). Mr. Elefant has 25 years of financial management experience at both public and private biopharmaceutical companies. Mr. Elefant brings a proven record as a senior level global financial expert with financial reporting, fundraising, and mergers and acquisitions expertise.



Wendy Perrow joined as a new board member. Ms. Perrow brings decades of experience in the life sciences industry related to fundraising, global product launches and corporate strategy.



Edward G. Evantash, M.D., was appointed to chief medical officer (CMO). Dr. Evantash brings over two decades of industry experience in medical and clinical affairs, having previously served as CMO to Alydia Health and vice president of medical affairs at Hologic, Inc., both medical technology companies focused on women’s healthcare.



Anne Morrissey was appointed to the company’s board of directors. Ms. Morrissey is currently president and CEO of AblaCare, and her previous experience includes serving as president and CEO of Alydia Health and thereafter as an advisor until it was acquired by Merck in March 2021.

Entry Into the Public Market



The Company completed an initial public offering in June 2021 with gross proceeds of approximately $34.45 million. On June18, 2021, the Company commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FEMY.”

2021 and Recent Developments Related to Clinical Programs

The Company announced that it expects to complete enrollment for its Stage 2 study of FemBloc in the third quarter of this year and file an investigational device exemption (IDE) for a pivotal trial to support Premarket approval (PMA) in the first quarter of next year.



The first patient was treated with FemaSeed in the LOCAL de novo pivotal trial in July 2021. The trial is being conducted across centers in the United States and is expected to enroll up to 792 patients who are diagnosed as infertile. The primary endpoints of the study are to determine effectiveness (clinical pregnancy rate) and safety over a period of seven weeks. The Company expects to have interim data from this trial in the fourth quarter of this year and complete enrollment in the second quarter of next year.

2021 Financial Results

Research and Development expenses decreased by $46,309, or 1.1%, to $4,084,304 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in compensation and related personnel costs and was partially offset by increased costs to support the Company’s clinical trials.



General and Administrative expenses increased by $1,717,959, or 67.5%, to $4,262,002 for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. The increase was largely due to an increase of $1,188,473 in professional costs associated with financing transactions and being a public company.



Sales of the Company’s FemVue ® product, increased by $141,771, or 13.7%, to $1,179,689 for the year ended December 31, 2021. U.S. sales increased by 11.6% as compared to the same period last year and were $1,005,612 in 2021 versus $900,751 in 2020 representing a 9.8% increase in units sold coupled with a slight increase in the average selling price. International sales increased by 26.9% in 2021 compared to the same period last year and were $174,077 in 2021 as compared to $137,167 in 2020, representing an 8.5% increase in units sold with an increase in the average selling price due to the sales mix to our international distributors.



The cash and cash equivalents balance as of December 31, 2021 was $24,783,029. The Company expects, based on its current operating plan, that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations at least 12 months from the date of the filing of the form 10-K.







FEMASYS INC. Balance Sheets (unaudited) Assets December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,783,029 3,322,226 Accounts receivable, net 84,258 125,790 Inventory, net 208,270 131,378 Other current assets 555,853 284,115 Total current assets 25,631,410 3,863,509 Property and equipment, at cost: Leasehold improvements 1,155,332 1,155,332 Office equipment 99,344 64,145 Furniture and fixtures 424,947 424,947 Machinery and equipment 2,261,793 2,242,088 Construction in progress 379,713 139,150 4,321,129 4,025,662 Less accumulated depreciation (2,722,117 ) (2,197,868 ) Net property and equipment 1,599,012 1,827,794 Long-term assets: Lease right-of-use assets, net 665,747 1,057,506 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 25,093 65,069 Other long-term assets 655,418 792,440 Total long-term assets 1,346,258 1,915,015 Total assets $ 28,576,680 7,606,318 (continued)







FEMASYS INC. Balance Sheets (unaudited) Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 445,522 674,333 Accrued expenses 603,787 1,117,601 Clinical holdback - current portion 18,947 — Note payable – current portion 181,123 630,010 Lease liabilities – current portion 406,674 434,072 Other – current 36,037 32,895 Total current liabilities 1,692,090 2,888,911 Long-term liabilities: Clinical holdback - long-term portion 149,791 164,972 Note payable – long-term portion — 182,490 Lease liabilities – long-term portion 402,417 809,092 Other – long-term — 32,895 Total long-term liabilities 552,208 1,189,449 Total liabilities 2,244,298 4,078,360 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock: Preferred stock, Series B, $.001 par, none authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 13,344,349 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 — 10,748,873 Preferred stock, Series C, $.001 par, none authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 42,491,484 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 — 44,594,813 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $.001 par, 200,000,000 authorized, 11,921,388 shares issued and 11,804,165 outstanding as of December 31, 2021; and 95,583,558 authorized, 1,110,347 shares issued and 993,124 outstanding as of December 31, 2020 11,921 1,110 Treasury stock, 117,223 shares (60,000 ) (60,000 ) Preferred stock, Series A, $.001 par, none authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 17,310,609 shares authorized, and 17,210,609 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 — 17,211 Warrants 702,492 702,492 Additional paid-in-capital 108,418,304 22,725,949 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax — — Accumulated deficit (82,740,335 ) (75,202,490 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 26,332,382 (51,815,728 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 28,576,680 7,606,318







FEMASYS INC. Statements of Comprehensive Loss Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Sales $ 1,179,689 1,037,918 Cost of sales 370,384 306,533 Gross margin 809,305 731,385 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,084,304 4,130,613 Sales and marketing 208,735 310,219 General and administrative 4,262,002 2,544,043 Depreciation and amortization 591,068 679,653 Total operating expenses 9,146,109 7,664,528 Loss from operations (8,336,804 ) (6,933,143 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 3,768 22,504 Other income 821,515 10,000 Interest expense (19,226 ) (12,553 ) Other expense (3,098 ) — Total other income 802,959 19,951 Loss before income taxes (7,533,845 ) (6,913,192 ) Income tax expense 4,000 1,800 Net loss $ (7,537,845 ) (6,914,992 ) Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (7,537,845 ) (6,914,992 ) Change in fair value of available for sale investments — (20 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (7,537,845 ) (6,915,012 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (7,537,845 ) (6,914,992 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (1.12 ) (7.20 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 6,712,028 959,862

About Femasys

Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed® localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company’s product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, FemVue®, is currently marketed in the United States. Femasys is also advancing FemCerv®, a technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside its other women-specific medical products in the physician’s office setting.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “believe,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to develop and advance our current product candidates and programs into, and successfully initiate, enroll and complete, clinical trials; the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidates and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our product candidates; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

