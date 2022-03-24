Casa Systems Appoints Edward Durkin as Chief Financial Officer

ANDOVER, Mass., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native software and physical technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed broadband networks, today announced the appointment of Edward Durkin as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 4, 2022.



Mr. Durkin brings over 30 years of financial and executive experience to Casa Systems. Mr. Durkin most recently served as CFO of Fuze, Inc, a global, enterprise-focused provider of unified cloud-based communications software, that was recently acquired by 8x8, Inc. Prior to his role at Fuze, Mr. Durkin served as CFO at Actifio, Inc., a multi-cloud copy data management software company serving enterprise and global service provider customers. His earlier experience includes Digital Guardian, Inc., a data loss prevention software provider, Interactions Corporation, a provider of intelligent virtual assistant software solutions, and Tactical Communications Group, LLC, a tactical data link software solutions provider for military communications systems.

“I am excited to welcome Ed to our executive leadership team as Casa’s new Chief Financial Officer,” said Jerry Guo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Casa Systems. “With the addition of Ed’s substantial financial and operational experience in the software industry, Casa has a strong team in place to grow our cloud-native software revenue while increasing our revenue visibility and profitability."

Mr. Durkin added, “I am honored to join Casa at such a pivotal time. I look forward to working with Jerry and the rest of the leadership team to further our position as an industry leader in the infrastructure technology space with our disruptive end-to-end connected cloud solutions.”

