Green Data Center Market to Hit $55 Billion by 2027. Sustainable Innovations the Next Big Thing in Data Centers – Arizton

Chicago, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report, the green data center market to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2027.



The use of ecodiesel generators, natural gas generators, fuel cells, and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) is pushing towards sustainability in the data center market. Sustainability has become a primary consideration for data center development. Initiatives such as The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact, The Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) Council, and the RE100 are spearheading this shift. The government push towards sustainable data center development, increasing adoption of renewable energy by operators, and sustainable construction are the major drivers of the green data center market.

The increasing demand for renewable energy has created significant revenue opportunity for energy suppliers. For instance, Dominion Energy is supplying renewable energy to Facebook (Meta) and STACK Infrastructure for their data centers.

Green Data Center Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) $55 Billion POWER CAPACITY (2027) 7068 MW CAGR (2021-2027) 7.5% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC

Many diesel generators are also installed in new data centers. Microsoft has been working towards the development of effective alternatives to diesel generator utilization, keeping in mind the need to make its data centers more sustainable and less dependent on the utility grid.

AI & HPC Applications to Boost Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption

The data center market is witnessing substantial growth in terms of advanced technology adoption such as AI & ML. Countries across the globe have substantially started adopting AI for several operations. The most popular cooling technology used in High-Performance Computing (HPC) in data centers to support AI and ML workloads is liquid cooling. These technologies require powerful computing capabilities for TPU, where the heat generated exceeds the cooling limit and thus demands superior efficiency to keep the chips working at the optimal level.

North America is the Top Adopter of Renewable Energy And Sustainable Innovation

US is expected to dominate the market in North America followed by Canada with high investments by colocation providers and hyperscale data center operators. The demand for cost-effective and efficient power solutions has increased, with a higher number of facilities being developed as green data centers in North America.

The trend of procuring renewable energy among data center operators in the US is high. The US is home to major hyperscale data centers that are operated by Apple, Facebook (Meta), Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft. The hyperscale operators are continuously investing in renewable energy to power their facilities and become carbon neutral.

Canada is an upcoming market owing to the accessibility to renewable energy sources and low power costs of around $0.05 per kWh. Ontario is a data center hub, followed by Quebec, which has abundant availability of renewable energy.

Green Data Center Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUS

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condsensers, & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units



Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Other Latin American Countries

Western Europe UK Germany France Netherlands Ireland Switzerland Other Western European Countries

Nordics Sweden Denmark Norway Finland & Iceland

Central & Eastern Europe Russia & Czech Republic Poland & Austria Other Central & Eastern Europe

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa South Africa Other African Countries

APAC China & Hong Kong Australia & New Zealand Japan India South Korea Rest Of APAC Southeast Asia



Green Data Center Market Competitive Analysis

Local telecom and colocation operators are likely to face high competition from global operators in terms of efficiency and advanced innovative technologies.

The government is offering incentives and providing support to renewable energy companies to set up energy projects and allocate specific areas to build wind and solar plants.

TotalEnergies is among the leading global companies that signed PPAs with several companies. Also, Amazon, Orange Business Services, and BT signed agreements with the company to purchase renewable energy.



