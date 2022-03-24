Green Data Center Market to Hit $55 Billion by 2027. Sustainable Innovations the Next Big Thing in Data Centers – Arizton

Chicago, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report, the green data center market to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2027.
The use of ecodiesel generators, natural gas generators, fuel cells, and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) is pushing towards sustainability in the data center market. Sustainability has become a primary consideration for data center development. Initiatives such as The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact, The Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) Council, and the RE100 are spearheading this shift. The government push towards sustainable data center development, increasing adoption of renewable energy by operators, and sustainable construction are the major drivers of the green data center market.
The increasing demand for renewable energy has created significant revenue opportunity for energy suppliers. For instance, Dominion Energy is supplying renewable energy to Facebook (Meta) and STACK Infrastructure for their data centers.
Green Data Center Market Report Scope
|REPORT ATTRIBUTES
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$55 Billion
|POWER CAPACITY (2027)
|7068 MW
|CAGR (2021-2027)
|7.5%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards
|GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
|North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC
Many diesel generators are also installed in new data centers. Microsoft has been working towards the development of effective alternatives to diesel generator utilization, keeping in mind the need to make its data centers more sustainable and less dependent on the utility grid.
AI & HPC Applications to Boost Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption
The data center market is witnessing substantial growth in terms of advanced technology adoption such as AI & ML. Countries across the globe have substantially started adopting AI for several operations. The most popular cooling technology used in High-Performance Computing (HPC) in data centers to support AI and ML workloads is liquid cooling. These technologies require powerful computing capabilities for TPU, where the heat generated exceeds the cooling limit and thus demands superior efficiency to keep the chips working at the optimal level.
North America is the Top Adopter of Renewable Energy And Sustainable Innovation
US is expected to dominate the market in North America followed by Canada with high investments by colocation providers and hyperscale data center operators. The demand for cost-effective and efficient power solutions has increased, with a higher number of facilities being developed as green data centers in North America.
The trend of procuring renewable energy among data center operators in the US is high. The US is home to major hyperscale data centers that are operated by Apple, Facebook (Meta), Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft. The hyperscale operators are continuously investing in renewable energy to power their facilities and become carbon neutral.
Canada is an upcoming market owing to the accessibility to renewable energy sources and low power costs of around $0.05 per kWh. Ontario is a data center hub, followed by Quebec, which has abundant availability of renewable energy.
Green Data Center Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Server
- Storage
- Network
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- PDUS
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condsensers, & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- DCIM/BMS
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Other Latin American Countries
- Western Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Other Western European Countries
- Nordics
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Norway
- Finland & Iceland
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia & Czech Republic
- Poland & Austria
- Other Central & Eastern Europe
- Middle East
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Other Middle Eastern Countries
- Africa
- South Africa
- Other African Countries
- APAC
- China & Hong Kong
- Australia & New Zealand
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of APAC
- Southeast Asia
Green Data Center Market Competitive Analysis
- Local telecom and colocation operators are likely to face high competition from global operators in terms of efficiency and advanced innovative technologies.
- The government is offering incentives and providing support to renewable energy companies to set up energy projects and allocate specific areas to build wind and solar plants.
- TotalEnergies is among the leading global companies that signed PPAs with several companies. Also, Amazon, Orange Business Services, and BT signed agreements with the company to purchase renewable energy.
Key Vendors
- 21Vianet Group
- Africa Data Centres
- AQ Compute
- Airtel
- AirTrunk Operating
- Apple
- Alibaba Cloud
- Aligned
- Amazon Web Services
- atNorth
- Big Data Exchange (BDx)
- Bridge Data Centres
- Canberra Data Centers
- Chayora
- Chindata
- Cologix
- Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
- Compass Datacenters
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite Realty
- CyrusOne
- DATA4
- DataBank
- DigiPlex
- Digital Realty
- EdgeConneX
- Etisalat Group
- Equinix
- Facebook (Meta)
- Flexential
- GDS Services
- Global Switch
- Green Mountain (AZRIELI GROUP)
- HostDime
- Huawei Technologies
- Iron Mountain
- Keppel Data Centres
- Microsoft
- Moro Hub
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- Netia
- NEXTDC
- NTT Global Data Centers
- ODATA
- Oracle
- Orange Business Services
- Pure Data Centres Group
- QTS Realty Trust
- RackBank
- Raxio Group
- Rostelecom Data Centers
- Scala Data Centers
- Sify Technologies
- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Switch
- Tenglong Holdings Group
- T5 Data Centers
- Vantage Data Centers
- Yandex
- Yondr
- Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
Renewable Energy Providers
- ACCONIA Energia
- Apex Clean Energy
- The AES Corporation
- Conrad Energy
- Datafarm Energy
- DE SHAW RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS
- EDF Renewables
- Distributed Power Technologies
- NTR
- Ørsted
- ScottishPower
- Torch Clean Energy
- MC Retail Energy
- GreenYellow
- Engie
- Simply Energy
- ReNew Power
- Lightsource bp
- TotalEnergies
- Better Energy
- Ilmatar Energy
- Faro Energy
- RWE Renewables
- ERG
- Sunseap Group
- AMP Energy
- Enel Group
- Solar Alliance
- MP2 Energy
- HDF Energy
- Shell
- Eneco
- Rocky Mountain Power
- Pattern Energy
- Neoen
- Avaada Energy
- Dominion Energy
- Pacific Gas and Electric Company
- Leeward Renewable Energy
- NextEra Energy
