UCLA Basketball Star Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Family Featured in Tricolor Film Ahead of NCAA® Men’s Tournament Sweet 16® Matchup

DALLAS, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricolor today premiered a new short film “The Jaquez Family: A Legacy of Hard Work”. The documentary-style video showcases the inspiring story of the Jaquez family, whose children and their athletic successes are emblematic of the hard work, passion and dedication shared by so many Hispanic immigrants to the United States.



The film is part of a unique name, image and likeness (NIL) partnership between Tricolor and the Jaquez family. It features UCLA guard/forward Jaime Jaquez, Jr. and UCLA basketball commit, consensus top ten national recruit and participant in next week’s McDonald’s All-American game Gabriela Jaquez along with their younger brother Marcos Jaquez, a star defensive end at Camarillo High. Jaime and his UCLA teammates face North Carolina on Friday in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

This deal is the first in what Tricolor envisions as a long-running series showcasing Hispanic athletes across all the NCAA’s divisions whose commitment, success and life stories embody the immigrant experience. Tricolor views the NIL program as an opportunity to support athletes as they strive to build a better future while using their stories to inspire others.

Jaime is a star guard/forward who has earned two all-conference selections in the Pac-12, including first-team honors as a junior in 2022, and is a two-time member of the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team. He was one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Award, presented to the top small forward in the country. Jaime also represented Mexico in the 2019 Pan American Games.

In the film, which showcases multiple generations of the Jaquez family, Jaime attributes his Mexican American heritage and the example of his grandparents and parents as helping to instill his work ethic. He hopes to serve as an inspiration to other Mexican American children.

In a nod to what also drives many other immigrant families, Jaime’s father attributes the success of his children to ganas, a Spanish word that means “desire” in English. Speaking in her native tongue, Jaime’s grandmother, who immigrated from Mexico, perfectly captures the sentiment at the root of most immigrant families when she says: “My family is everything.”

“Heartfelt congratulations to the entire Jaquez family on their success on the field and in life,” said Tricolor CEO Daniel Chu. “The passion, connectedness and integrity of this family is truly uplifting. We are privileged to help share their story with others and hope that it serves as an inspiration.”

Tricolor is a mission-driven company committed to helping Hispanics living in the United States pursue their dream for a better life. Sixty (60) million Hispanics live in the U.S. and account for more than half of the US population growth over the past decade, yet more than a third have no or limited access to mainstream credit, creating mobility challenges for a segment of the population in which fewer than one in six can work remotely. This high barrier to affordable financing results in scarce options and leaves many families susceptible to predatory lenders.

Tricolor uses artificial intelligence (AI) and nearly 15 years of proprietary customer insights and with over 25 million unique non-traditional credit attributes to unlock financially inclusive opportunities for low-income, credit invisible Hispanics left behind by mainstream financial providers. To date, Tricolor, a U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), has disbursed over $2 billion in affordable auto loans as part of its mission to empower underserved Hispanics and provide them a path to a better future through both physical mobility and upward financial mobility.

Tricolor plans to use the NIL program to support deserving student-athletes and to inspire its customers and other Hispanics to continue striving for greatness.

The Jaquez family film was produced in partnership with Follow Through Studios, a leading edge, Los Angeles-based creative firm focused on the production of engaging sports entertainment content that fuels culture and brings fans closer to the teams and athletes they love.

For more information about Tricolor, please visit tricolorholdings.com and tricolor.com.

About Tricolor

Tricolor is a U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and a mission-driven company that leverages its direct-to-consumer, A.I.-powered platform to provide transportation and upward financial mobility solutions for underserved Hispanics in the United States. It utilizes advanced data analytics and technology to advance financial inclusion to a highly underserved market and offer responsible, affordable, credit-building auto loans to individuals with no or limited credit history.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Tricolor and its affiliate Ganas Auto Group operate 50 retail dealerships across 20 markets in Texas, California, Nevada, and Arizona with a shared services center in Guadalajara, Mexico. On a combined basis, Tricolor and Ganas have served over 90,000 customers and disbursed nearly $2 billion in affordable auto loans using their proprietary model to segment risk.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Stephanie Hicks

Cosmo PR for Tricolor

‭(805) 295-9455‬

stephanie@cosmo-pr.com‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

