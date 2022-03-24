Werribee Plumber Reveals Signs of Hot Water Problems and What to Do

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading plumber Werribee-wide, NLK Plumbing, the life expectancy of a hot water system depends on a range of different factors, including the quality of the water and environmental exposure. NLK Plumbing says there are some useful signs to look out for that indicate an issue with the hot water system.

NLK Plumbing explains that water from the hot water system should be clear. If it is murky, cloudy, or a rusty colour, this is a sign the system is failing. Sacrificial anodes are installed inside hot water storage tanks to preserve the structural integrity and prevent rusting. NLK Plumbing says these anodes need to be replaced about every five years, otherwise the tank will begin to rust and can pose a significant health risk.

If homeowners find the hot water isn't consistently hot or the thermostat has to be changed regularly, this is a sign of a system failure, says NLK Plumbing. If this issue is ignored, it could result in costly repairs or the need for a whole new water heater.

Strange sounds coming from the hot water system, like banging or rattling, can indicate a range of issues including a faulty heating element. NLK Plumbing recommends homeowners schedule regular hot water system maintenance services which can identify faults before they become major issues.

Any leaks coming from the hot water system are a sign it is in need of urgent maintenance or replacement. As soon as any small leaks are identified, NLK Plumbing advises homeowners call an emergency plumber as the system may potentially be repaired if it is serviced promptly.

For gas hot water systems, NLK Plumbing says a rotten egg smell is a sign of a gas leak which poses a considerable risk as well as being the culprit of rising gas bills. A yellow pilot light flame on a gas hot water system is a sign there is not enough oxygen for the flame to combust properly, which is a major sign of the system failing. The pilot light should be blue.

NLK Plumbing offers 24/7 emergency plumbing services including blocked drains Werribee-wide. For more info., call 0404 803 333.

