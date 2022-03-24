Major Bioscience Company Expands with the Help of State Funds

Albuquerque, NM, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and company officials announced today that Curia, formerly AMRI, a leading contract research, development, and manufacturing organization, is expanding its operational facilities in New Mexico and plans to add substantially to its workforce.

The company is set to add up to 274 employees in Albuquerque with an average salary over $50,000. The State of New Mexico is contributing up to $5 million to support the expansion through assistance from the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) job- creation fund. The company is also eligible for state assistance for employee job training from JTIP, New Mexico's highly touted Job Training Incentive Program.

The 65,000-square-foot expansion includes the addition of a new advanced isolated high- speed, fill-finish vial line – which includes biosafety level 2 (BSL-2) containment, two lyophilizers, automated visual inspection technology, automated packaging capacity, ultra- cold storage capability, and enhanced security features – at its Alexander Boulevard facility. Curia is also adding an isolated flexible filling line for vials, syringes, and cartridges at its Balloon Park Road facility.

“New Mexico continues to attract sophisticated companies that are taking the lead in global healthcare and sciences,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “My administration is committed to bolstering these innovative and high-paying companies, so they thrive and New Mexico’s workforce and families benefit.”

The City of Albuquerque has tentatively pledged up to $500,000 to the project, subject to final approval by the Albuquerque City Council.

Curia is expected to invest more than $100 million into the property and the project is estimated to have a potential economic impact of over $1 billion in the next decade, enabled in part by this expansion.

“Albuquerque has fast become a southwestern bioscience hub, attracting new enterprises and making our presence in the industry known through our thriving startup ecosystem and supportive infrastructure,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. “Together, we’ll continue to foster this growing industry, create great jobs, and build opportunities for Albuquerque’s future generations.”

“Gov. Lujan Grisham’s leadership in targeting economic assistance to industries such as biosciences and advanced manufacturing is reshaping economic development in New Mexico,” Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said. “We are focusing resources on the job-rich, higher-paying industries of the future, and we see again with Curia and other investments that this strategy is working.”

Curia recently announced a cooperative agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, the Department of Defense Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, and the U.S. Army Contracting Command to support the domestic production of injectable medicines.

Curia’s existing Albuquerque facility supports the supply of various products that are used to save and improve lives, including treatments and vaccines for cancer and for cardiovascular, auto-immune, infectious, and rare diseases. The Albuquerque site is also the location of Curia’s “Sterile University.” A unique training program in the pharmaceutical industry, Sterile University provides a simulated sterile manufacturing environment that replicates the facilities, equipment, operations, and protocols so employees can develop the skills that help them work safely, efficiently, and accurately.

“The cures of tomorrow will result from investments made today,” Curia Chairman and CEO John Ratliff said. “Our Albuquerque facility plays a vital role in our network of facilities, with leading-edge equipment and a committed team of professionals.”

“We see this expansion as a great opportunity to make a greater impact in New Mexico, which I’m proud to call our home,” Jonathan Shoemaker, vice president and general manager, Curia Albuquerque, said. “We are fortunate to have access to a skilled workforce and strong partnerships in the community, all committed to growing businesses, creating jobs, and fulfilling our mission to improve patients' lives.”

Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance, the area’s non-profit, private-sector economic development organization, provided technical assistance for Curia’s expansion.

“Curia’s (AMRI) expansion announcement is yet another testament to the competitive position of our region, as well as the commitment at the state and local level to supporting existing business growth. This pharmaceutical industry innovation will contribute significant capital investment and net new high-wage jobs to Greater Albuquerque,” AREA President and CEO Danielle Casey said.

About Curia: Curia, formerly AMRI, is a leading contract research, development, and manufacturing organization providing products and services from R&D through commercial manufacturing to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers. Curia’s more than 3,700 employees at 29 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia help its customers advance from curiosity to cure. Learn more at CuriaGlobal.com.

About New Mexico Economic Development Department: The New Mexico Economic Development Department's mission is to improve the lives of New Mexico families by increasing economic opportunities and providing a place for businesses to thrive.

About AREA: The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is leads and executes strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque region, creating a prosperous, diverse and inclusive economy and elevating the standard of living for all. AREA provides confidential assistance to businesses considering the area for expansion and new investment. Since its creation in 1960, AREA has recruited more than 250 companies and more than 35,000 jobs to the Albuquerque metro area. AREA also provides retention and expansion assistance to existing industry. For more information, visit ABQ.org.