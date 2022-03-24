Data Center Construction Market to Reach $51 Billion by 2027. $350+ Billion to be Spent in Data Center Construction – Arizton

Chicago, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report, the data center construction market to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027. $350+ billion will be cumulatively spent on data center construction and its associated infrastructures worldwide during 2022-2027, with hyperscale self-built data centers contributing to around 30%.



Data Center Construction Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2022) $51 billion MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 9,719 MW (2027) CAGR 5.9% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 GEOGRAPHICAL COVERAGE North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC MARKET PARTICIPANT COVERAGE Key Company Profiles - 38 – Support Infrastructure Providers, 38 – Construction Contractors, 59 – Data Center Investors, 59 – New Investors

Rising Adoption of Hyperscale Self-Built Data Centers

Hyperscale data centers are large mission critical facilities designed to support robust, scalable applications, and they are often associated with big data-producing companies efficiently and effectively. Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and Apple are the major hyperscale companies involved in development and operations of these data centers. Hyperscale data centers require high investments, which vary from region to region. Regular investments or expansion projects by hyperscale service providers are likely to boost the market.

Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services, and Facebook are the leading investors contributing to the hyperscale development in the US. These operators invested in around 19 facilities collectively in 2021. In 2021, several hyperscale operators announced the expansion or development or acquisitions of additional lands for future data center growth.

Important Facts to Know!

In 2021-2022, prominent data center destinations would include the Americas (Mexico, Chile, & Colombia), EMEA (Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kenya, & Nigeria), and APAC (Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, & New Zealand).

APAC data center investments will cross $100 billion from 2022-to 2027. China, India, Australia, Singapore, & Japan will contribute to 70% of the investments.

In 2022, key data center trends will be the procurement of renewable energy, the design of data centers to support the installation of liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling, and edge data center deployments in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities worldwide.

In 2022, the data center market to witness a strong rise in mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and Joint Venture activities. The due diligence process in identifying the target location of data center development will increase.

Efficient infrastructure procurement will increase with an increased focus on modern technologies and a modular-design approach during the forecast period.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by facility type, infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, and region

Competitive Landscape – 9 key support infrastructure vendors, 30 other prominent support infrastructure vendors, 8 key construction contractors, 30 other prominent construction contractors, 11 key data center investors, 48 other prominent data center investors, and 13 new data center investors

Data Center Construction Market Vendors Analysis

Key Support Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv



Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Assa Abloy

Carrier

Condair

Daikin Applied

Data Aire

Delta Electronics

EAE

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Nlyte Software

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

RIELLO ELETTRONICA (RIELLO UPS)

Rolls-Royce

Siemens

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Yanmar

ZincFive

3M



Key Construction Contractors

AECOM

DPR Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs

M+W Group

Bouygues Construction

Turner Construction

Mercury-based

Other Prominent Construction Contractors

Arup

Aurecon Group

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Cap Ingelec

Corgan

Dar Group

Deerns

DSCO Group

Edarat Group

Faithful+Gould

Fluor Corporation

Fortis Construction

Gensler

Gilbane Building Company

HDR

ISG

Kirby Group Engineering

Laing O’Rourke

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Linesight

Mace

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

NTT Facilities

Red

Royal Haskoning

Sterling and Wilson

Structure Tone

Syska Hennessy Group

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook (Meta)

GDS Holdings

Google

NTT Communications

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

21Vianet Group

Africa Data Centres

AIMS Data Centre

Airtel

AirTrunk Operating

Aligned

AtNorth

Beyond.pl

Big Data Exchange

Canberra Data Centers

Chayora

Chindata

CloudHQ

ClusterPower

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

DataBank

DATA4

DigiPlex (IPI Partners)

EdgeConneX

Etisalat Group

Flexential

Global Switch

Green Mountain

Gulf Data Hub

HostDime

InterNexa

Iron Mountain

IXcellerate

Keppel Data Centres

Moro Hub

NEXTDC

ODATA

Ooredoo

Orange Business Services

QTS Realty Trust

Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)

Scala Data Centers

Sify Technologies

Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

SUNeVison

Tenglong Holdings Group

Turkcell

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Data Center Investors

Adani Group

Cirrus Data Services

Data Center First

ESR Cayman

Global Technical Realty

Hickory

Infinity

IXAfrica

Novva

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Quantum Loophole

Stratus DC Management

Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)



