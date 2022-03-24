Data Center Construction Market to Reach $51 Billion by 2027. $350+ Billion to be Spent in Data Center Construction – Arizton

Chicago, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report, the data center construction market to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027. $350+ billion will be cumulatively spent on data center construction and its associated infrastructures worldwide during 2022-2027, with hyperscale self-built data centers contributing to around 30%.
Data Center Construction Market Report Scope
|REPORT ATTRIBUTES
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE (2022)
|$51 billion
|MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY)
|9,719 MW (2027)
|CAGR
|5.9%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|GEOGRAPHICAL COVERAGE
|North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC
|MARKET PARTICIPANT COVERAGE
|Key Company Profiles - 38 – Support Infrastructure Providers, 38 – Construction Contractors, 59 – Data Center Investors, 59 – New Investors
Rising Adoption of Hyperscale Self-Built Data Centers
Hyperscale data centers are large mission critical facilities designed to support robust, scalable applications, and they are often associated with big data-producing companies efficiently and effectively. Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, and Apple are the major hyperscale companies involved in development and operations of these data centers. Hyperscale data centers require high investments, which vary from region to region. Regular investments or expansion projects by hyperscale service providers are likely to boost the market.
Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services, and Facebook are the leading investors contributing to the hyperscale development in the US. These operators invested in around 19 facilities collectively in 2021. In 2021, several hyperscale operators announced the expansion or development or acquisitions of additional lands for future data center growth.
Important Facts to Know!
- In 2021-2022, prominent data center destinations would include the Americas (Mexico, Chile, & Colombia), EMEA (Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kenya, & Nigeria), and APAC (Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, & New Zealand).
- APAC data center investments will cross $100 billion from 2022-to 2027. China, India, Australia, Singapore, & Japan will contribute to 70% of the investments.
- In 2022, key data center trends will be the procurement of renewable energy, the design of data centers to support the installation of liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling, and edge data center deployments in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities worldwide.
- In 2022, the data center market to witness a strong rise in mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and Joint Venture activities. The due diligence process in identifying the target location of data center development will increase.
- Efficient infrastructure procurement will increase with an increased focus on modern technologies and a modular-design approach during the forecast period.
For free sample report click: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3308
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by facility type, infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, and region
- Competitive Landscape – 9 key support infrastructure vendors, 30 other prominent support infrastructure vendors, 8 key construction contractors, 30 other prominent construction contractors, 11 key data center investors, 48 other prominent data center investors, and 13 new data center investors
Data Center Construction Market Vendors Analysis
Key Support Infrastructure Vendors
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Asetek
- Assa Abloy
- Carrier
- Condair
- Daikin Applied
- Data Aire
- Delta Electronics
- EAE
- Generac Power Systems
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER
- KyotoCooling
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Nlyte Software
- Panduit
- Piller Power Systems
- RIELLO ELETTRONICA (RIELLO UPS)
- Rolls-Royce
- Siemens
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Yanmar
- ZincFive
- 3M
Key Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- DPR Construction
- Holder Construction
- Jacobs
- M+W Group
- Bouygues Construction
- Turner Construction
- Mercury-based
Other Prominent Construction Contractors
- Arup
- Aurecon Group
- BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
- Cap Ingelec
- Corgan
- Dar Group
- Deerns
- DSCO Group
- Edarat Group
- Faithful+Gould
- Fluor Corporation
- Fortis Construction
- Gensler
- Gilbane Building Company
- HDR
- ISG
- Kirby Group Engineering
- Laing O’Rourke
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
- Linesight
- Mace
- Morrison Hershfield
- Mortenson
- NTT Facilities
- Red
- Royal Haskoning
- Sterling and Wilson
- Structure Tone
- Syska Hennessy Group
- Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
Key Data Center Investors
- Apple
- Key News
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Facebook (Meta)
- GDS Holdings
- NTT Communications
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Vantage Data Centers
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
- 21Vianet Group
- Africa Data Centres
- AIMS Data Centre
- Airtel
- AirTrunk Operating
- Aligned
- AtNorth
- Beyond.pl
- Big Data Exchange
- Canberra Data Centers
- Chayora
- Chindata
- CloudHQ
- ClusterPower
- Cologix
- Compass Datacenters
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite Realty
- DataBank
- DATA4
- DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
- EdgeConneX
- Etisalat Group
- Flexential
- Global Switch
- Green Mountain
- Gulf Data Hub
- HostDime
- InterNexa
- Iron Mountain
- IXcellerate
- Keppel Data Centres
- Moro Hub
- NEXTDC
- ODATA
- Ooredoo
- Orange Business Services
- QTS Realty Trust
- Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)
- Scala Data Centers
- Sify Technologies
- Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)
- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
- SUNeVison
- Tenglong Holdings Group
- Turkcell
- Yondr
- Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
New Data Center Investors
- Adani Group
- Cirrus Data Services
- Data Center First
- ESR Cayman
- Global Technical Realty
- Hickory
- Infinity
- IXAfrica
- Novva
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Quantum Loophole
- Stratus DC Management
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)
