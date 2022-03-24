Royanne Mitchell Sets to Make Her Mark in Literature World

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For anyone whose preferred music genre is Gospel, chances are that they have heard about Royanne Mitchell. Starting at the young age of 13, Mitchell, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has performed at numerous events. Today, Mitchell's fans are spread far and wide across the globe.

Having earned higher levels of academic achievements, multiple honors, and awards, people may not expect a humble, down-to-earth, heartwarming individual. Mitchell has been an administrator for 16+ years and has been a realtor for approximately seven years and is proud of the people-centric work that she does in addition to her love for the work of the ministry. The latest jewel in her crown is her upcoming book titled "BREAKING THROUGH," a heart-to-heart conversation about mental struggles. The book provides practical insights regarding mental health and recognizes the fact that people disregard the mental struggles faced by individuals with each passing day.

Everyone goes through pangs of anxiety on different occasions and at diverse levels and accepts it as normal human behavior. While a little bit of it is natural, most of us nonchalantly disregard even the extreme anxiety cases, assuming that it is not something to be concerned about. But, in this book, Mitchell addresses some key causes and effects of anxiety and provides tips on how one can cope and work their way towards "BREAKING THROUGH"; all based on her own personal and overcoming experience.

Mitchell's roots and her love for God distinguish "BREAKING THROUGH" as a book that takes both her spiritual belief and the appropriate professional protocols into account and lays out, in simple and logical terms, the causes and coping tips for anxiety. In relating to her audience, she gives her readers a glimpse into the struggles with anxiety and how she continues to overcome and press through it all by faith in God and by following His science.

"BREAKING THROUGH" truly gives a fresh new perspective to people who have been looking for ways to cope or become free from their anxiety. Mitchell talks at great lengths as to how anxiety is linked to fear and her belief that when people fully trust God, those fears can effectively vanish. She encourages readers to keep their faith strong and trust in God's plan as a way to overcome the uneasiness that they feel.

With such a setting, the book is surely destined to make waves, especially in the Christian community. Mitchell is planting the seeds of acceptance of emotional struggles and how belief and faith in God can help individuals conquer them daily. Releasing the book this summer, Mitchell believes people will surely know how to adopt ways to cope with and help overcome anxiety through not only professional protocols, but through their faith in God.

