Texas Trees Foundation Partners with Amazon to Help Create Cleaner and Healthier Cool Schools

DALLAS, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Trees Foundation will be transforming K.B. Polk Center for Academically Talented and Gifted into a Cool School campus this spring thanks to the generosity of Amazon. The school will receive new outdoor amenities, including new trees and an outdoor learning space. The enhancements will help cultivate outdoor learning by connecting students and teachers to nature through an engaging outdoor experience.

"Increasing tree cover and providing students and teachers with enhanced outdoor education opportunities is part of Amazon's overall commitment to sustainability," said Amazon's Head of Community Affairs for North Texas Vickie Yakunin. "Through our ongoing support of the Cool Schools Program, Amazon proudly joins the Texas Trees Foundation in growing a greener future for the next generation of North Texans."

The Texas Trees Foundation's Cool Schools Program transforms selected school campuses into safer, cooler, green spaces with the goal of increasing tree canopy coverage and outdoor education. The trees are planted by students and volunteers, while the outdoor learning area is designed by the Texas Trees Foundation. The Cool Schools Program is made possible through the support of Dallas ISD and the City of Dallas.

"We are very grateful for the Cool Schools program and what they are doing to enhance our school campuses to connect our students to the environment," said Dallas Council Member Jesse Moreno. "Providing these educational outdoor resources for our students and teachers is an important investment to ensure a cooler, cleaner, greener and healthier future for the entire community."

The Cool Schools Program supplies teachers with the necessary resources, such as an outdoor classroom, to educate students about urban forestry and environmental stewardship. The new trees will also provide other benefits to students including increasing the supply of oxygen and clean air around campus, which can result in academic and health advantages.

"With support from partners like Amazon, the Foundation is able to bring the vision of our Cool Schools Program to life," said Samantha Bradley, Cool Schools Project Manager. "These new outdoor amenities will not only help the current students and teachers but will also leave a legacy of outdoor learning for years to come."

For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and the Cool Schools program, visit www.texastrees.org. You can also follow Texas Trees Foundation on Instagram at www.instagram.com/texastreesfoundation, on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/texastrees, and on Twitter atwww.twitter.com/texas_trees.

