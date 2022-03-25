Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CBNK) Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF previously declared a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.058333 per unit, payable on March 31, 2022 to unitholders of record on March 30, 2022. The payment date for the distribution has been changed to April 5, 2022, while all the other details remain the same.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.