Local Artifact Lenders Help the Juno Beach Centre Mark the 80th Anniversary of the Dieppe Raid with a New Temporary Exhibition

BURLINGTON, Ontario, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this month the Juno Beach Centre (JBC), Canada’s Second World War museum and memorial in Normandy, France, launched the temporary exhibition From Dieppe to Juno: The 80th Anniversary of the Dieppe Raid. The exhibition, produced in partnership with the War Heritage Institute (WHI) in Brussels, Belgium and sponsored by Seaspan Shipyards, runs until December 31st, 2023 in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.

From Dieppe to Juno features a diverse array of artifacts and personal testimonies from people who participated in or were impacted by the raid. Visitors will be thrust into the tense context of 1942, the height of the Nazi regime’s powerful grip over Europe.

From Dieppe to Juno features a total of 72 artifacts. Casualties were so high in the Dieppe Raid that artifacts are difficult to secure. “The objects we did find are quite powerful and reveal the significance of the raid,” said Marie Eve Vaillancourt, the Juno Beach Centre’s Director of Exhibitions. “Each of them is a true treasure,” she continues. “They will help the JBC tell the story of the Dieppe Raid through the individuals who experienced the raid and whose artifacts we will be showcasing. Their presence in France will help visitors understand the legacy of the Dieppe Raid and keep its memory alive for future generations.”

Eighteen of the artifacts came from Canadian loaners, either from Canadian museums or family collections. Lieutenant-Colonel (Ret’d) F. Hardy Wheeler, past Commanding Officer of The Essex & Kent Scottish Regiment is on the regimental association’s archives committee. He notes, “The Essex Scottish Regiment’s involvement in the Dieppe Raid has had a lasting impact on our Regiment even after 80 years. The Regiment, now named The Essex and Kent Scottish, and through its Association is honoured to provide two unique artifacts to the exhibition at the Juno Beach Centre in Normandy, France in 2022-23.”

The first artifact is the Order of the Day on July 2nd, 1942 written by Lieutenant-Colonel F. K. (Fred) Jasperson, Officer Commanding of 1st Battalion, the Essex Scottish Regiment. The battalion circulated the order on the eve of Operation Rutter, a cancelled version of the Dieppe Raid plan that was modified and relaunched six weeks later as Operation Jubilee with tragic results. Jasperson’s words to his men were “…Great and far-reaching results can flow from the operation before us…” – prophetic words indeed.

The second artifact is a photographic representation of the deeply personal impact the Dieppe Raid had on the citizens of Windsor and Essex County, Ontario, Canada. Wheeler says, “There was not one person in the Windsor area who was not immediate family, a relative, friend, or acquaintance of a member of 1st Battalion, The Essex Scottish Regiment that was killed, wounded, or taken prisoner of war during the Dieppe Raid on August 19th, 1942. This photo was taken on August 31st, 1942 showing an estimated 15,000 people representing military units and citizens of Windsor and Essex County assembled to hear war correspondent Ross Munroe tell a first-hand account of the Dieppe Raid. Mr. Monroe was ashore at Dieppe that fateful day.”

The Dieppe Raid was the Canadian Army’s first major combat against Germany during the Second World War. It was planned as a one-day operation conducted primarily by Canadian troops on August 19th, 1942, with land, air and naval support from British and American troops. Its official objective remains shrouded in mystery and is the subject of widespread mythology and controversy.

Within fewer than 10 hours of fighting, two-thirds of a force of 4,963 Canadians was wounded, captured or killed. A total of over 900 Canadian soldiers were killed in action or died of wounds, almost 600 of whom remain buried in the Dieppe Canadian War Cemetery in Hautot-sur-Mer, France.

The legacy of the Dieppe Raid extends beyond borders and time. In re-telling the story, From Dieppe to Juno explores the impacts of that legacy through the diverse experiences of witnesses from all walks of life.

The Dieppe Raid remains one of the most identifiable events in Canadian Second World War history, so much so that for many decades it occupied a greater place in the collective memory of Canadians than the Normandy landings of D-Day in 1944. It was not until recent years that the events at Juno Beach have caught up with Dieppe in Canadian memory. This new exhibition explores how the mythology linking the horror at Dieppe to the success of the Canadians on D-Day has evolved over time.

Long remembered as a tragic failure, the story of Dieppe is as complex as it is nuanced. It has been intensely studied by historians in the decades since, and continues to be debated amongst scholars and hobbyists alike. For visitors learning about the topic for the first time, From Dieppe to Juno provides an accessible, factual overview of the planning, the raid itself, and its aftermath. For more knowledgeable visitors, the exhibition will also delve into facets of the raid not often explored.



ABOUT THE JUNO BEACH CENTRE

The Juno Beach Centre was established in 2003 as a permanent memorial to all Canadians who were part of the Allied victory in the Second World War, and to preserve this legacy for future generations through education. The Centre in Normandy, France, pays homage to the nearly 45,000 Canadians who died during the war, of which 5,500 were killed during the Battle of Normandy and 381 on D-Day. Almost 20 years and more than 1 million visitors later, the Centre has been designated a site of national historic significance to Canada. It is owned and operated by the Juno Beach Centre Association, a registered charitable organization based in Burlington, ON, Canada.

ABOUT THE WAR HERITAGE INSTITUTE

The War Heritage Institute (WHI) is the Belgian scientific federal institution tasked with the preservation and public accessibility of military heritage. As such the WHI manages and conserves a number of important historical military collections from the Middle Ages to the Cold War. These collections are presented to the public in the six WHI sites: the Royal Museum of the Armed Forces and of Military History in Jubilee Park in Brussels, the National Memorial of Fort Breendonk, Bastogne Barracks, the Trench of Death in Dixmude, the Kemmelberg command bunker and Gunfire in Brasschaat.

ABOUT SEASPAN SHIPYARDS

Seaspan Shipyards is proud to be Canada’s long-term, strategic shipbuilding partner for the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy under the NSS. The NSS is a nation-building effort to create a sustainable Canadian shipbuilding industry, secure long-term job opportunities and build the next generation of ships for the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy. Through its NSS–related work, Seaspan Shipyards is leading the redevelopment of our domestic shipbuilding industry on the West Coast and delivering on the promise of ships built in Canada, by Canadians.

Fast Facts: The Dieppe Raid