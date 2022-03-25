Another Star Speaker Added to Crypto Realty Group's Miami Real Estate Event

Miami, FL, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferey Rosenzweig, Chief Operating Officer at ForumPay.com has been added to the speaker roster at The Crypto Realty Group's satellite event in conjunction with Miami's Bitcoin Week. The event will take place on April 6th from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM EST at the Miami Hilton Downtown. Mr. Rosenzweig joins other C-Level players from The Crypto Company, Rhove.com, and Uncommon EntrePReneuers among others.

"Real estate is a very important topic in the crypto and blockchain space, from tokenization and NFTs to getting down to how payments are actually done, which is what Mr. Rosenzweig will be addressing and we're thrilled to have him," Stated Piper Moretti, President of CRG.

The Bitcoin x Real Estate Event of the Year (or How Blockchain Will Eat Traditional Real Estate 2.0)

April 6, 2022

2:00 PM to 5:00 PM EST

Miami Hilton Downtown

1601 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132

Register Here for the event.







