Zoey on Her Rise to Hollywood & Insights to Her Off-Screen Life in Exclusive Interview

Miami, Florida, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many actors find it difficult to make a name in Hollywood. However, that is not the case with Zoey Albert. Mononymously known as Zoey, the American-Italian actress and model is already on the rise to Hollywood, and she continues to make a name for herself in this competitive industry. The actress talks about her upcoming projects and her off-screen life in an exclusive interview.

Many of Zoey’s fans in the Latin community may know her for playing Veronica in the NBC Telemundo series La Suerte de Loli, however, the Miami-based actress till date has been featured in many American TV series, telenovelas and movies like The Laundromat, Gravesend and Paper Empire, a few of which are yet to be released. The actress was also recently filming for La Mujer de mi Vida, an upcoming Telemundo series to be released in 2022.

She will also act alongside actor and film producer Wesley Snipes in Paper Empire (release date undisclosed). Working alongside Snipes, Zoey says, “He was not just a pleasure to work with, but also one of the smoothest and funniest experiences she has shared with a scene partner to date.” She also shared the screen with model turned actress Denise Richards and actor Robert Davi on the same project.

Zoey has been currently working on multiple projects with potential release dates in 2022.

Many of your followers have known you for your acting as well as your modeling work for quite a while now. However, we would also like to know about your journey. What prompted/influenced you to pursue a career as an actress?



“Well, I don't know if I can pinpoint just one thing that prompted me to become an actress but the first memory I have related to my love for acting was being probably 7 or 8 years old and creating like a story (based on a TV series I used to watch at the time), memorizing it, creating like a play, and when the whole family was over at my house I would hand out the ‘tickets’ that I had made myself” she laughs, “to invite them [to] watch me playing, it was pretty funny.”



Many things can be scary as well as exciting while on the rise to Hollywood, playing alongside A-list actors can be one, How was it to have Wesley Snipes as your scene partner?







“Lots of fun! He has that inherent comedic talent that just goes along with him. Everything went super smooth and I got to learn a lot from just that moment, having an experienced actor like Wesley as a partner can teach you a lot if you know how to relax into it and harness the experience. To me acting is about connecting, and there's so much you can learn by just letting that connection happen through just looking at somebody's eyes.”



What is the one thing that has not changed from your Academy days till date?



“Hmm, that I have not stopped practicing! Acting is basically uncovering our emotions, so I believe training is the main thing I should always keep as a priority in order to find myself always emotionally available, open, and ready for whatever comes my way.”



A lot of your fans are expectant to your daily updates across social media. Can you tell us a bit about your connection with your fans?







“That's like the magical part about all this! Having people that love you and support what you do without even knowing you is priceless. Reading messages from them definitely motivates me to do better. And I feel [like] they are just like my global family. I always do Q&As on Instagram, go live both on IG and TikTok, it’s my way of connecting with my fans, giving them tiny updates on my life, or just sharing my emotions with them, they also share with me so it's give and take.They are great cheerleaders and sometimes that connection can offer comfort in this overwhelming digital world.”

We know you are a philanthropist. Can you tell us a bit more about your humanitarian work?



“That is a dream I've always had since an early age, creating an animal charity. I've always felt inherently drawn towards animals [especially]. I recently launched my own charity organization (earlier this year), is still in its beginning stages so I'm excited and expecting for it to grow significantly in the next year or so. The foundation is called Luna’s Hands and we will be working towards helping stray dogs find a home and ensuring their overall well-being. We will also be supporting other charities by crowdfunding for different causes.”

As an all-rounder and a do-gooder, we would like to know where do you see yourself professionally in the next few years?



“Well, right now, I want to focus on my acting career, but later on, I would like to work behind the camera as well. I’d love to get into film or TV series production and apply my on-screen knowledge to make a difference.”

As we wrap our interview, we would like to give true Zoey fans an exclusive bite about the revelation you haven’t shared with many people!



“Well, I hadn’t disclosed it yet but recently, I tried my hands on writing. I’ve had some stories chasing me that I felt the need to lay on paper, and ended up realizing it is a great outlet for releasing my creativity; it is crazy because you can initially have this idea, but it is like a ripple, one thing leads to the other and you never know where it could end. I am taking my time to keep working on it now and when the time comes, I'd love to find the person that will help me co-create and give life to this project.”

Follow her on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialzoeys/