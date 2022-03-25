Arowana (ARW) Is Now Officially Listed on Bittrex Global

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arowana has announced its listing on the global cryptocurrency exchange ‘Bittrex Global’. The exchange wallet has opened for a deposit on Mar 19, and users can pre-deposit ARW before the market open.



Arowana(ARW) is a utility token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain with 28,541,667 ARW as a circulating supply. Trading was available in the Bittrex market for ARW/USDT pairs on Mar 22, 2022.

ARW offers a wide range of benefits to its holders. It can use on the Arowana NFT platform, including purchasing NFT, paying fees, and many more. All ARW holders will be able to apply for Arowana Staking Programs, which offers a reward pool that lets users choose the staking period.

Arowana currently operates many blockchain businesses such as Gold exchange, NFT marketplace, Staking service, etc. The Arowana NFT Marketplace, in particular, introduces differentiated products such as NFT musicals and concert tickets, the products linked to the real world.

In 2022, Arowana plans to expand its current ecosystem with many ambitious projects, including NFT marketplace development and exploration of the metaverse service. Additionally, Arowana is working with various new creative artists to introduce a new type of NFT art in the market.

“We decided to list on additional overseas exchanges to strengthen services by launching a decentralized staking service, securing differentiation in the Arowana NFT market, and preparing for NFT content collaboration with famous overseas artists.” Said an Arowana official.

About Arowana Project

The Arowana offers a decentralized intermediary platform that connects creators and buyers and the NFT market where only creators who have passed verification can sell.

Arowana also operates a Reliable-Digital Asset Platform (R-DAP) that provides services that can be issued, guaranteed, exchanged, and traded as digital assets by evaluating the value of in-kind assets.

