Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 3 900 own shares outside the stock exchange.

Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€) 22 March 2022 2 400 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 19.200 22 March 2022 1 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 26.375



Reference is also made to the press release of 25 March 2022 related to the share buyback program and the liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room .



On 23 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 993 090 own shares, or 4.95 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.





