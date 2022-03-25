NORBIT - Annual Report for 2021

Trondheim, 25 March 2022: NORBIT announces today that it has published its Annual Report for 2021, including the ESG Report, which the board of directors approved on 24 March 2022.



"Since 2010, we have grown revenues by nearly 30 per cent per year on average. I am pleased also to report that in 2021, we returned to our profitable growth trajectory. Looking ahead and continuing on this path, we have identified two major trends where technology and NORBIT can play a significant role: growth in the ocean economy and the continued digital transformation," says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

The report is attached to this notice and is also available at the company's website, www.norbit.com , under Investors. In addition, a digital version is also available via the following link: https://online.fliphtml5.com/gntm/port/ .

The company also publishes its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

For further queries, please contact:

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets; Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment providing wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

