Company announcement no. 34 2021/22

Allerød 25 March 2022





Matas A/S appoints Per Johannesen Madsen as new Chief Financial Officer

Per Johannesen Madsen joins Matas as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) no later than September 1, 2022.

Per Johannesen Madsen has more than 20 years of experience as Finance director and CFO, most recently as CFO of Scandlines A/S, where he has been since 2012. Prior to this, he held the position as EVP and CFO of Copenhagen Airports A/S, as well as various senior positions in The Coca Cola Company including the role as Finance Director and Business Development Director for Germany and the Nordics. Per Johannesen Madsen holds a master’s degree in Auditing and Accounting from Copenhagen Business School, Denmark.

Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, CEO of Matas:

“I am pleased to welcome Per to Matas and look forward to our cooperation. Per’s strong financial understanding and customer focus, his broad experience within FMCG, logistics and infrastructure as well as his experience within strategic management in international companies will be important contributions to our strategic ambition to position Matas for long-term profitable growth.”

"Matas plays an important role in the lives, health and well-being of many families – also in my own. I am excited to become part of Denmark's "striped" brand and look forward to being part of developing the company for the benefit of customers, employees and investors," says Per Johannesen Madsen.





For further information, please contact:

Klaus Fridorf

Head of Communication, tel +45 61 20 19 97

