WithSecure Corporation, Stock exchange release 25 March 2022, at 9:45 EET



WithSecure Corporation - Total number of voting rights and capital

New shares subscribed for in WithSecure Corporation’s directed share issue have been registered in the Trade Register

A total of 15,800,000 new shares subscribed for in WithSecure Corporation’s directed share issue have been entered into the Trade Register today, on 25 March 2022. After the registration of the new shares, the company will have 174,598,739 shares in total of which the company holds 95,733 shares.

The new shares produce the right to dividends and other distribution of assets as well as other shareholder rights as of this registration date.

The new shares will be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about 28 March 2022.

Additional information:

Juhani Hintikka, CEO, WithSecure Corporation, tel. +358 50 364 7802,

Tom Jansson, CFO, WithSecure Corporation, tel. +358 40 700 1849

