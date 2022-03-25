French English





Safe Group ships several dozen ready-to-use surgical kits to two hospitals in Ukraine







Safe Group has responded positively to requests from several Ukrainian hospital surgical teams,

These complete kits (instruments and implants) are delivered sterile and intended for indications of traumatic spine surgery.

Medical teams in Ukraine are facing major logistical tensions, particularly in ensuring instrument sterilization.









Eragny-sur-Oise, France, March 25th, 2022 08h45 CET – Safe (FR0013467123 – ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of single-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment for spinal fractures urgently treated, announces today the shipment of several dozen complete ready-to-use surgical kits (implants and instruments) to two hospitals:

Dnipro Military Hospital (neurosurgery department, Dr. Igor Kurilets)

Kharkiv University Clinic (Trauma Department, Dr. Dimytro Petrenko)

Since the beginning of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian hospitals are under stress and have to treat a large number of patients in emergency. Two hospitals were informed about the ready-to-use solutions offered by Safe Orthopaedics and made an explicit request for emergency delivery.

Dr. Igor Kurilets, Head of the Neurosurgery Department of Dnipro Military Hospital, asks: "...I am currently serving in the Ukrainian Army as a neurosurgeon at Dnipro Military Hospital. We now have many wounded soldiers and many of them have spinal injuries. To help them, we have to not only perform decompression surgeries, but also stabilize their spine (transpedicular stabilization). We have a C-arm here, but we don't have instruments for stabilization and screws...".

Dr. Dimytro Petrenko, Head of Orthopedics and Traumatology Department of Kharkiv University Hospital, asks: "On behalf of Kharkiv University Clinic and its Orthopedics and Traumatology Department, we ask you to help us provide a safe orthopedic solution dedicated to different types of emergency spine treatment. In a given war situation to support the military as well as the civilian population of Kharkiv. Your unique solution would greatly contribute to our success.".

As a reminder, Safe Orthoapedics' technologies come in the form of surgical kits including implants and pre-assembled single-use instruments delivered sterile.

Safe Orthopaedics, which is not distributed in Ukraine, has delivered about ten surgical kits per hospital, organized secure delivery through its Polish distributor and offers remote support and training services.

Pierre Dumouchel, CEO of Safe Group, said: "From a human point of view, we deplore this war situation and as soon as we received the requests for support from doctors Kurilets and Petrenko, our teams mobilized to respond. Our ready-to-use kits, unique solutions in this difficult context, have been shipped and delivered to Ukraine thanks to the support of our Polish distributor. Together, we remain mobilized to provide training for remote medical teams and proper patient care”.

About Safe Group

Safe Group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spine pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a medical device subcontractor for orthopedic surgery. The group employs approximately 150 people.

Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and single-use instruments, available at any time to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risks of contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalization times and costs. Protected by 18 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics is headquartered in the Paris region (95610 Eragny-sur-Oise) and has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States and the Lyon region (Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle).

For more information: www.safeorthopaedics.com

Safe Medical produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation center and two production sites in France (Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle, 69210) and in Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: design, industrialization, machining, finishing and sterile packaging. Supported by the French stimulus plan in 2020, the company invests in additive printing and will be operational in 2022 on this new technology.

For more information: www.safemedical.fr

