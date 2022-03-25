Grant of warrants to the Executive Board and Managers at SP Group A/S

English Danish

Today, the Board of directors decided to establish a warrant agreement for the Executive Board and 39 managers in the Group. The agreement is based on warrants issued pursuant to the Articles of Association, item 5, subsection 5, that empowers the Board of Directors to use this authority. The warrant plan was adopted by the Board of Directors at the General Meeting in 2019. 115,000 warrants will be issued, of which 22,500 are granted the Executive Board and the remaining warrants are granted the Managers.

