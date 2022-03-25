Hexagon Composites ASA: Annual report 2021

Aalesund, NORWAY

25 March 2022: The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA approved the company's annual report on 24 March 2022. Please find attached the annual report for 2021, including the sustainability report. The report is also available on www.hexagongroup.com.

Hexagon Composites has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as attachment to this release.

For more information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP IR & ESG, Hexagon Composites Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | Ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com  

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com  

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

