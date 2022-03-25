Men's Custom Tri Suits USA - Champion System Triathlon Collection 2022 Launch

Lincoln, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln, Nebraska -

Lincoln, NE-based sports apparel company Champion System USA is happy to announce the launch of its custom tri suits in the US, which are available for both men and women. These triathlon suits are specifically designed for longer distance triathlons but they are suitable for both aspiring and professional triathletes who need customizable sports apparel. Improvements have also been made to provide the tri suits with a premium fit, improved compression, and improved fabric performance. More information about these suits can be found at https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/triathlon.

Cait Dumas-Hein, marketing manager at Champion System USA, says, “These are handmade custom triathlon suits that can be specifically designed for men and women. They can be delivered to the triathlete within four to five weeks after the customer has placed an order through the system. Those who are interested in the sports apparel that we offer will need to register for an account online and our system will allow them to browse the various products and templates. The custom sports apparel we provide has been worn by sportspeople and athletes who have competed at both the national and international levels, including the Olympics. In addition to tri suits, we also provide custom sports apparel for cycling and running.”

One of the components of these custom triathlon suits is the CS Hydrodry™ Fabric, which is a pre-dyed fabric that has a higher compression capability and is faster drying compared to other fabrics. This fabric is also available in five pre-dyed colors. Another feature of these custom tri suits is the CS Tech Mesh™ Fabric, which is made from four-way stretch lycra that has the unique feature of moving with the athlete and accelerating the airflow because of its mesh construction. These suits also contain triathlon-specific chamois cloth and are held together by a flatlock stitch, which provides the advantage of better comfort and lesser drag. Other interesting features of these tri suits are rear “pouch” pockets and shorter leg length.

As previously announced, the process of ordering custom tri suits from Champion System USA is very simple. From proofing to completion, the buying journey is facilitated by the company’s in-house system. The first step is to create an account in the system. Once a customer logs in using that account, they can browse the pricing and the minimum order sizes. Champion System offers a 10-piece minimum that is a flexible mix and match of different bottoms, tops, or suits.

The next step would be to specify the artwork and the design. Champion System USA does not charge any design set-up fees, offers free design support, and also unlimited colors and printing and placement. Each ordered item has a digital proof of the design that the customer needs to approve. This proof can be specified by the customer and can be in the form of images of the artwork, logos, and patterns in vector format. The customer can also specify the colors by submitting the chosen ones as a coated Pantone. Finally, customers must also specify the desired size from XS to 4XL. They can use online sizing guides and the product sizing customer reviews to guide them in finding the best fit.

Started in 2005, Champion System USA began as a provider of sublimation printing and garment construction. It was in 2017 that industry veteran Jay Thomas acquired the business and transferred it from Brooklyn, New York City, to its current headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska. Since then, it has evolved into an independently owned and globally supported business enterprise that is focused on providing custom high performance sports apparel for athletes. The company has offices in 22 countries and has turned into an international sports apparel provider that is focused on high-quality and innovative sports clothing for both individuals and groups.

https://vimeo.com/637341016

Those who are interested in the custom triathlon suits for triathletes in the United States can check out the Champion System USA website at https://champ-sys.com, or contact them via telephone or email.

###

For more information about Champion System USA, contact the company here:



Champion System USA

Cait Dumas-Hein

+1-402-875-6583

caitlind@champ-sys.com

603 Van Dorn St, Ste D,

Lincoln, Nebraska 68502,

United States

