Global Medical Lasers Systems Market Research Report 2021-2028: Analysis & Forecasts by Diode Lasers, Solid-State Lasers, Gas Lasers, and Dye Lasers

The medical lasers systems market is projected to reach US$ 5,834.02 million by 2028 from US$ 2,398.60 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028.



The increasing prevalence of eye disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Corneal diseases are the second-leading cause of blindness globally, after cataracts. According to the report released by the American Academy of Ophthalmology, cataracts affect more than 24.4 million Americans aged 40 and older. Also, diabetic retinopathy affects nearly 7.7 million Americans aged 40 and older.

To avoid this, laser vision correction through medical lasers systems is the most common surgical procedure. Additionally, advances in laser ablation profiles have resulted in a better quality of vision, including better night vision. Thus, the rising prevalence of eye disorders globally raises the demand for medical lasers.



The solid-state lasers segment would account for the largest market share during 2021-2028. Solid-state lasers have gained attention in the global market owing to their significant improvement in the performance of such specialized lasers. This is evaluated as output power levels, wall-plug efficiency, reliability, and range of available wavelengths from the pump diodes and diode arrays.

Also, modular and multiwavelength solid-state lasers provide therapeutic radiation proving effective for laser-lithotripsy, laser-angioplasty, neurosurgery, general surgery, and dentistry. Furthermore, solid-state lasers have had successful medical applications for many years due to their quick use and low absorption power in the water, which penetrated deeply into the skin and is mostly used in dermatology for hair removal and tissue rejuvenation.



By application, the medical lasers systems market is segmented into dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, dentistry, cardiology, urology, and others. The ophthalmology segment would dominate the market in the coming years. Advances in medical laser systems have enabled successful surgeries for multiple eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, retinal tears, detachment, and macular degeneration. These medical lasers systems help prevent vision loss by improving sight.

Additionally, the manufacturers are bringing innovative products to the market. For example, Nidek, in May 2019, announced the launching of a new product by introducing the "YC-200 S plus ophthalmic YAG and SLT laser system/YC-200 ophthalmic YAG laser system", ensuring efficacious treatments for the patients.



By end-user, the medical lasers systems market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. Specialty clinics are centers of excellence assuring to deliver high standards of clinical outcomes. Specialty clinics focus on any one organ, a system of the body, or a particular disease.

Therefore, these clinics are staffed with para-medical and nursing personnel with specialized skills that have been perfected over time. The role of specialty clinics in detecting, diagnosing, and managing eye disease, cardiac diseases, and others has gained huge attention. Such aforementioned factors have raised the demand for medical lasers systems.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Medical Lasers Systems Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Medical Lasers Systems Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Medical Laser Systems Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Prevalence of Eye Diseases

5.1.2 Significant Rise in Elderly Population

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Safety Regulations

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Untapped Potential of Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Large Number of Product Approvals and Launches

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Medical Laser Systems Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Medical Lasers Systems Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Medical Lasers Systems Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Global Medical Lasers Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Medical Laser Systems Market, By Product Type, 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Diode Laser

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Diode Laser: Medical Laser Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Solid-State Laser

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Solid-State Laser: Medical Laser Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4.2.1 Holmium Yttrium Aluminium Garnet (Ho: YAG) Lasers

7.4.2.2 Erbium Yttrium Aluminium Garnet (Er: YAG) lasers

7.4.2.3 Neodynium Yttrium Aluminium Garnet (ND:YAG) LasersMillion)

7.4.2.4 Potassium Titanyl Phosphate (KTP)

7.4.2.5 Alexandrite Lasers

7.4.2.6 Ruby Lasers

7.5 Gas Lasers

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Gas Lasers: Medical Lasers Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5.2.1 Co2 Lasers

7.5.2.2 Argon Lasers

7.5.2.3 Krypton Lasers

7.5.2.4 Metal Vapor (AU AND CU) Lasers

7.5.2.5 Helium-Neon Lasers

7.5.2.6 Excimer Laser

7.6 Dye Laser



8. Global Medical Laser Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Medical Laser Systems Market, By Application, 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Dermatology

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Dermatology: Medical Laser Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Ophthalmology

8.5 Gynecology

8.6 Dentistry

8.7 Cardiology

8.8 Urology



9. Medical Laser Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Medical Laser Systems Market Share by End User - 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Hospitals

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals: Medical Laser Systems Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Specialty Clinics

9.5 Ambulatory Surgery Centers



10. Medical Laser Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Medical Laser Systems Market



12. Medical Laser Systems Market-Industry Landscape

12.1 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.2 Organic Developments

12.3 Inorganic Developments



13. Company Profiles

Lumenis Be Ltd.

Ellex Medical Laser (Noval Eye Medical)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BIOLASE, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bausch Health Companues Inc.

Alcon Inc.

Iridex Corporation

Candela Medical

Cryolife, Inc.

