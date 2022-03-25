New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Motors Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247475/?utm_source=GNW

, Siemens AG, Ametek, Inc., and Baldor Electric Company, Inc.



The global electric motors market is expected to grow from $91.86 billion in 2021 to $93.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $93.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 0.01%.



The electric motor manufacturing market consists of sales of electric motors.A motor converts electrical energy into mechanical energy and supplies power to devices.



It works on the principles of electromagnetism with properties such as durability, high efficiency, low energy consumption, and low maintenance.These include components such as rotor, bearings, stator, air gap, windings, and commutator.



Devices that use electric motors consist of fans, blowers, household appliances, disk drives, batteries and power tools, machine tools, domestic appliances, HVAC applications, electric cars, and automated robots.



The main types of electric motor manufacturing are alternate current (ac) motor, direct current (ac) motor and hermetic motor.A hermetic motor contains both the compressor and the motor within a single outer welded steel shell.



The motor and compressor are connected directly on the same shaft, with the motor located within the refrigeration circuit.As a result, the need for a shaft seal and the resulting refrigerant leakage problem was eliminated.



Welding or brazing is used to connect all refrigerant pipelines to the outer steel shell.The voltage of electric motor ranges from 9v and below, 10-20 v, 21-60 v, 60 v and above and various output power are integral horsepower (IHP) and fractional horsepower (FHP).



The different speeds of the electric motor are low-speed (less than 1,000 rpm), medium-speed (1,001 to 25,000 rpm), high-speed (25,001 to 75,000 rpm), ultra-high-speed (greater than 75,001 rpm) that are used for industrial machinery, motor vehicle, HVAC equipment, aerospace and transportation, household appliances, other commercial applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the electric motor manufacturing market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the electric motor manufacturing market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increased tariffs on raw materials such as steel and aluminum will restrain the market for motor manufacturing in the forecast period.Steel and aluminum are predominantly used in manufacture of components for motors.



Increasing import tariffs on raw materials such as steel hindered the market for household fans. For instance, in February 2020, USA administration decided to raise tariffs on derivative steel and aluminum imports by 25% and 10%, respectively.



Motor manufacturing companies are increasingly manufacturing IoT enabled smart motors.These motors are equipped with sensors that monitor and track the motor’s health and performance.



Sensors are connected to a control database that continuously collects data, and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to learn normal behaviour and sends an alert upon detecting any deviation from normal behaviour. Smart motors offer several benefits such as increased lifespan of equipment, and improved safety.



In March 2019, Maxon Motor AG, a Switzerland-based company that manufactures and supplies high precision drives and systems such as gears, sensors, controls, compact drives acquired Parvalux Electric Motor for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to help Maxon Motor AG in becoming a complete solutions provider company by broadening its portfolio in medical technology and industrial automation.



Parvalux Electric Motor is a UK based company that specializes in manufacturing geared motors such as DC brushless, DC brushed, gearbox, and generators.



The countries covered in the electric motor manufacturing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247475/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________