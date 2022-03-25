Emergency Medical Software Market Worth $2.31Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 10.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Emergency Medical Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product [Early Warning and Vulnerability Alert System (EWVAS), EMS Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System, Incident Response Software, Ambulance Management Software, and Others], Mode of Delivery [On Premises and Software as a Service (SaaS)], Platform (Android, iOS, Windows, and Others), and End User (Commercial, Municipal, State City Agencies, and Others)”, the global emergency medical software market growth is driven by the increasing cases of trauma injuries and rising healthcare expenditure.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.14 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 2.31 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 192 No. Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 69 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Mode of Delivery, Platform, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends









Emergency Medical Software Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Quark Software; Sun Ridge Systems, Inc.; Trapeze Group; Cerner Corporation; GE Healthcare; CENTRALSQUARE; Traumasoft; AngelTrack LLC; EMIS Health; MEDHOST; and EPIC EMS are among the key companies operating in the emergency medical software market.





The companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet the evolving customer demands across the world, which also permits them to maintain their brand name in the global market. Also, market players create partnerships, collaborations, and contracts with hospitals and other healthcare facilities at various levels, such as municipal, state, and commercial, to improve emergency services, which is driving the emergency medical software market growth.





In September 2021, CentralSqaure Technologies announced that Chatham County, Georgia selected CentralSquare’s Enterprise CAD, RMS, Mobile and Analytics solution to replace an aging legacy system that did not allow for interoperability between their nine participating agencies. With CentralSquare’s products, Chatham County can reach its goals of decreasing response times and increasing its ability to share resources and appropriately dispatch first responders as needed for mass incidents.





In July 2021, Trapeze announced its collaboration with Council of Ambulance Authorities (CAA). At the Council of Ambulance Authorities (CAA) Virtual Expo, Trapeze Group and the CAA co-facilitated their annual knowledge collaboration initiative—an ‘ideas board’ where the industry came together to share their experience and expertise on a pressing topic within the ambulance sector.





Emergency medical software makes patient care reporting, response time, patient treatments, and overall medical management simple. The software can easily and quickly be downloaded and provided to the next person in the line of treatment. Emergency medical attention is care delivered during the first a few hours following the commencement of the medical problem, which are considered crucial in-patient care.





Emergency medical software are solutions used by hospitals, healthcare professionals, first responders, and paramedics to aid a coordinated effort toward providing emergency services to the public. The software tracks time, patient records, billing, and vehicle management for public and private emergency medical departments and organizations to streamline emergency medical efforts. A few solutions are emergency warning and alert systems, computer-aided dispatch, incident response. Emergency medical services are part of a complex network of administrative and department structure, emergency care, hospitals, communications and transport networks, specialist care centers, and recovery facilities wherein the emergency medical software can aid in a coordinated response and patient handling.





Medical emergencies, such as road traffic injuries, are one of the leading causes of death across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, road traffic injuries led to ~1.3 million deaths. Moreover, more than half of all road traffic deaths are among pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists. Additionally, the WHO stated that 93% of the world's fatalities on the road occur in low and middle-income countries. It is anticipated that road traffic injuries are the major cause of death for children and young adults aged 5–29 years.





Moreover, driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol and any psychoactive substances or drugs increases the risk of a crash, which results in death or serious injuries. This is one of the major driving factors contributing to the surging demand for proper medical emergency systems, such as incident response systems and ambulance management software. Also, in 2021, the WHO stated that non-communicable diseases accounted for 41 million deaths, which is ~71% of all the fatalities globally. Additionally, Global Burden of Disease in 2019 reported ~2.46 billion disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) per year. These fatalities occur due to premature deaths and prolonged disabilities. Moreover, it is also expected that as per one estimate, more than 50% of deaths and 40% of the total burden of disease in low and middle-Income countries could be avoided with prehospital and emergency care.





In addition, global total addressable deaths and DALYs that can be avoided amount to 24.3 million and 1,023 million lives, respectively. In South Asia, 90% of deaths and 84% of DALYs are due to emergency and trauma conditions. These factors are fuelling the growth of the emergency medical software market globally over the coming forecast period. Also, an increased healthcare expenditure by nations positively changes the infrastructure of healthcare and adds deployment of software solutions in patient care, which drives the growth of the emergency medical software market. A major sector of software deployment is the emergency services, which lacks coordination in many regions and can create issues in primary patient care. Therefore, solutions such as computer-aided dispatch, incident response solutions, early warning systems, and other related emergency medical software are being deployed at various levels in society, including commercial, municipal, and national levels to improve emergency patient care. These factors showcase the growing use of emergency medical software, which bolsters the growth of the emergency medical software market.

























