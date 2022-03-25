Security Priorities in the COVID Era, 2022 Report: Investigate how Security Concerns Influence Technology Purchases and Implementation

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Priorities in the COVID Era - An IT Decision Maker's Perspective, 2020-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



COVID-19 has brought about major changes for companies and industries globally. Numerous employees work remotely, companies increasingly pursue digital transformation initiatives, and more applications are being moved to the cloud.

Within this context, what role does security play for IT decision-makers? This study analyzes two major surveys - the 2020 IT Decision Makers Survey and The 2020 Global Cloud User Survey.

The primary goals of this research are to identify the priorities IT decision makers have in the COVID era, establish whether they are linked to security concerns, and determine the impact of network security on organizations during the pandemic. It also investigates how security concerns influence technology purchases and implementation, including digital transformation and cloud deployment decisions.



Research Highlights



The current state of security and its link to worker empowerment

The top challenges for IT/Telecom departments over the next two years

The top decision-making factors taken into account for the implementation and purchase of technology solutions - The deployment of cybersecurity in the cloud and the main reasons for repatriation

The top investment priorities for companies

The impact of ensuring network security on organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic

Key Topics Covered:



Research Objectives and Methodology

About the IT Decision Makers Survey

About the Global Cloud User Survey

Key Findings from the IT Decision Makers and Global Cloud User Surveys

Key Findings

The Current State of Security

The Current State of Security - Worker Empowerment

Security Concerns as a Challenge for IT/Telecom Departments

Security Concerns by Industry

Another Challenge for IT - Remote Work Security and Compliance

The Impact of Security Concerns on Technology Purchases

The Impact of Security Features on Technology Purchases

The Impact of Security Features - The Case for Digital Transformation

Cybersecurity in the Cloud

Cybersecurity in the Cloud - Deployment by Industry Vertical

Repatriation from the Cloud - Security at the Center

Investments in Cybersecurity

Ensuring Network Security in the COVID Era

The Last Word - Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80uqwv