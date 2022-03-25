New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium Primary Batteries Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247470/?utm_source=GNW

69 billion in 2021 to $2.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.5%.



The lithium batteries market consists of sales of batteries that use lithium metal or lithium compounds as an anode by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture lithium primary batteries. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of lithium batteries are lithium/thionyl chloride battery (Li/SOCl2), lithium/manganese dioxide battery (Li/MnO2) and lithium/polycarbon monofluoride battery (Li/CFX).Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMnO2) batteries use manganese as the cathode and lithium as the anode.



To improve ion flow, the battery is designed as a spinel.It includes lithium salt that serves as an “organic solvent” needed to abridge the current traveling between the anode and the cathode.



The voltage of lithium batteries ranges from less than 4.5V, 4.6V to 12V, 13V to 18V, 19V to 24V, 25V to 36V, 37V to 48V to above 48V and are available as rechargeable and non-rechargeable. Lithium batteries are used in aerospace and defense, medical, industrial and other applications.



Asia Pacific is the largest region in the lithium batteries market in 2021.Western Europe is the second-largest region in the lithium batteries market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing demand for consumer electronics contributed to the growth of the lithium primary batteries market.Non-rechargeable primary batteries such as dry-batteries and button-type batteries are commonly used in consumer appliances like remote controls for TVs, clocks, and toys.



According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, electronics manufacturing is expected to grow at an annual rate of 30% between 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the Indian appliances and consumer electronics market was valued at $10.93 billion in 2019 and projected to double to reach $21.18 billion by the end of 2025. Lithium primary cell batteries are central units in many consumer electronics goods. The primary batteries market experiences huge demand from the consumer electronics segment, which in turn is anticipated to propel the revenues generated for the lithium primary batteries market.



During the forecast period, the demand-supply gap in the lithium industry is expected to hinder the growth of the lithium primary batteries market.Lithium is an integral component of batteries which are widely used in daily life.



Due to the soaring demand for lithium batteries, there is growing concern about whether there is enough lithium to keep up with rising demand.For instance, the demand for the metal is predicted to grow by 600,000 to 800,000 tons over the next 10 years.



Furthermore, growth in the number and size of the batteries will be responsible for more than 90% of the demand for lithium by 2030.Since the recycling of lithium batteries is still under development, and there are also certain regulatory challenges coupled with challenging technical processes and collection procedures, a shortfall in supplies of lithium, as well as other metals used in batteries is expected.



This is likely to slow down the production of batteries which would affect the lithium primary batteries market growth.



The launch of paper-based bio-battery powered by bacteria has created immense demand in the lithium primary batteries market.Paper has unique edges as a material for biosensors.



With its unique advantages as a material for biosensors, it is being used in the development of paper-based bio-battery.By integrating bacteria into paper batteries, researchers created a cheap, sustainable way to power billions of sensors and devices.



The paper battery currently has a shelf life of about four months and is for one-time use. As commercial batteries are too wasteful and expensive and cannot be integrated into paper substrates, the best solution is to shift to a paper-based bio-battery.



In May 2019, Ultralife Corporation, a global company that designs and manufactures batteries announced the acquisition of Southwest Electronic Energy (SWE) for $25 million.The acquisition is expected to enhance Ultralife Corporation’s extensive portfolio of battery and charger technologies and expands the company’s technical expertise into new industry segments.



Southwest Electronic Energy (SWE) is a Texas-based battery power system designer and manufacturer.



The countries covered in the lithium batteries market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





