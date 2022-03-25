$350+ Billion Worldwide Insurance Brokers & Agents Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance Brokers & Agents Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Mode, Insurance, End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global insurance brokers & agents market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 48+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis.

This report describes and explains the insurance brokers and agents market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the insurance brokers & agents companies to focus on technologies to aid automation of insurance, focus on cybersecurity as top priority, focus on providing exemplary customer services, focus on cover for pandemics, adoption of automated reinsurance platforms, expand operations in emerging markets, set up automated reinsurance platforms, scale up through merger and acquisition activity, provide competitively priced offerings, increase visibility through business websites, increase partnerships with banks, leverage social media to maximize reach, focus on younger population, and increasing influx of alternative capital.



The insurance brokers and agents market reached a value of nearly $350.24 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $350.24 billion in 2020 to $457.31 billion in 2025 at a rate of 5.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 and reach $585.50 billion in 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, increasing healthcare costs, and government led insurance reforms. Factors that hindered the growth of the insurance brokers and agents market during the historic period include self-insuring, low insurance penetration, falling life insurance penetration rates, and lack of awareness.



Going forward, increase in chronic diseases and disabilities, impact of covid-19, and growth of the middle-class in emerging markets will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the insurance brokers and agents market in the future include direct sales by insurance providers, additional charges, and non-investment grade.



The insurance brokers and agents market is segmented by type into insurance agencies, insurance brokers, bancassurance, and other intermediaries. The insurance agencies market was the largest segment of the insurance brokers and agents market segmented by type, accounting for 39.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the bancassurance market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the insurance brokers and agents market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2020-2025.



The insurance brokers and agents market is also segmented by mode into online and offline. The offline market was the largest segment of the insurance brokers and agents market segmented by mode, accounting for 79.8% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the online segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the insurance brokers and agents market segmented by mode, at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2020-2025



The insurance brokers and agents market is also segmented by end-user into corporate and individual. The corporate market was the largest segment of the insurance brokers and agents market segmented by end-user, accounting for 57.8% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the individual segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the insurance brokers and agents market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2020-2025.



The insurance brokers and agents market is also segmented by insurance into life insurance, property & casualty insurance and health & medical insurance. The life insurance market was the largest segment of the insurance brokers and agents market segmented by insurance, accounting for 55.3% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the health & medical insurance segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the insurance brokers and agents market segmented by insurance, at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2020-2025.



North America was the largest region in the insurance brokers and agents market, accounting for 43.5% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the insurance brokers and agents market will be Middle East and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.7% and 9.7% respectively. These will be followed by Africa, and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.3% and 8.0% respectively.



The coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world is affecting every industry, in more ways than one. The insurance brokers and agents market is experiencing its fair share of the impact of COVID-19 on players in this market. People around the world have faced a severe shock with an increase in demand for life insurance. The virus can be widely spread through human contact, and governments worldwide are urging people to minimize this contact in efforts to contain the spread of the disease. Due to this, the insurance brokerage firms and agencies are trying to digitalize the process, to allow buying and disbursements of life insurance to continue as usual. The pandemic has taken a toll on new premiums on certain business lines, such as travel, events, and trade credit insurance, and losses from these lines of business may become significant.



The global insurance brokers and agents market is fragmented, with a large number of top players and small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.01% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, Aon PLC, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Willis Towers Watson PLC, and Brown & Brown Inc.



Market-trend-based strategies for the insurance brokers and agents industry include adoption of artificial intelligence digital insurance portal and distribution channels, strategic collaborations with baking organizations, mergers and acquisitions . Player-adopted strategies in the insurance brokers and agents industry include strategic acquisition of emerging and established companies and investments in development of digital technologies to strengthen their business and operational presence in insurance brokers and agents market across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type

6.3. Segmentation By End User

6.4. Segmentation By Mode

6.5. Segmentation By Insurance



7. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Type

7.2.1. Insurance Agencies

7.2.2. Insurance Brokers

7.2.3. Bancassurance

7.2.4. Other Intermediaries

7.3. Market Segmentation By Mode

7.3.1. Online

7.3.2. Offline

7.4. Market Segmentation By End User

7.4.1. Individuals

7.4.2. Corporate

7.5. Market Segmentation By Insurance

7.5.1. Life Insurance

7.5.2. Property & Casualty Insurance

7.5.3. Health & Medical Insurance



8. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market, Supply Chain Analysis

8.1. Resources

8.2. Service Providers

8.2.1. Insurance Providers

8.2.2. Insurance Agents and Brokers

8.3. End-Users

8.3.1. Corporate/Businesses

8.3.2. Individuals



9. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Product Analysis - Product Examples



10. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Customer Information

10.1. Post Pandemic Effects On Insurers And Agents

10.2. Lack Of Awareness Of Telematics (Usage-Based) Products

10.3. Use Of Technology To Drive Competition

10.4. The Increasing Use Of Sales Representatives

10.5. Independent Insurance Agent Satisfaction



11. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Trends and Strategies

11.1. Increasing Application Of Artificial Intelligence

11.2. Adaption Of Insurance Portals And Digital Distribution Channels For Efficiency

11.3. Entrance Of Non-traditional Firms In The Insurance Brokers And Agents Market

11.4. Significant Growth Opportunities For Bancassurance

11.5. Increasing Mergers And Acquisitions



12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Insurance Brokers & Agents Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Growing Demand For Life Insurance

12.3. The Wave Of Digitalization

12.4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Independent Brokers And Agents

12.5. Future Outlook



13. Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Billion)

13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025



14. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market, Regional Analysis

14.1. Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

14.2. Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market, 2015 - 2025, Historic And Forecast, By Region

14.3. Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market, 2020 - 2025, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



15. Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Segmentation

15.1. Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

15.2. Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

15.3. Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

15.4. Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market, Segmentation By Insurance, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)



16. Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

16.1. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

16.2. Per Capita Average Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Expenditure, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7fery

Attachment