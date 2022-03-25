New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247464/?utm_source=GNW

The global vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ends) market is expected to grow from $19.92 billion in 2021 to $25.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%.The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $55.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.3%.



The Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market consists of sales of vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems. These are used for inhaling the active ingredients of plant material such as cannabis, tobacco, or other herbs or blends.



The main types of Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) are vaporizers, E-cigarettes and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS).E-cigarettes are electronic cigarettes that run on batteries.



They use cartridges that contain a liquid containing nicotine, flavorings, and chemicals. The different e-cigarettes used are disposable, rechargeable, modular and the different types of vaporizers used are E-cigarette vaporizers, marijuana vaporizers, medical vaporizers.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising awareness of health issues caused by smoking conventional tobacco cigarettes among smoking population is driving the growth of the e-cigarettes market.Conventional tobacco cigarettes release toxic compounds that adversely affect the health of the individual.



The e-cigarettes are less toxic and safer compared to conventional tobacco cigarettes.For instance, according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, smoking caused cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases and others.



Likewise, in 2021, headed tobacco products has been promoted as “reduced harm” products that can help people quit conventional tobacco smoking by WHO.The vapor products do not burn tobacco, the vapor contains significantly lower levels of toxicants in the smoke created when burning tobacco.



Therefore, e-cigarettes have reduced risk properties compared to traditional cigarettes.



Rigid government regulations on the ban of E-cigarettes is restricting the growth of the Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market.Numerous nations have prohibited the deal and fabricate of e-cigarettes to secure the youth and children from the hurtful impacts and habit of E-cigarettes.



For example, in December 2019, Indian government has passed prohibition of electronic cigarettes (production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement) bill 2019 that imposed the ban of E-cigarettes. The government banned the e cigarettes as the manufacturing companies are promoting them as a way to get out of the smoking but research studies have shown that most of the people are addicting to the E-cigarettes.



Medicated cannabis vaporizers have gained increasing demand in the vaporizers market.Cannabis vaporizers have controlling heating technology and offer the possibility of precisely adjusting the temperature of the heater by means of a display on the unit, giving the user full control over the density of the aerosol produced.



For instance, Storz & Bickel, a subsidiary of Canopy growth corporation has developed and manufactured vaporizers (Volcano medic and the Mighty medic) as per European Medical Device Directive 93/42/ECC and Standard DIN EN 60601.



The countries covered in the Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





