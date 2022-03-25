Worldwide Ultra-Secure Smartphones Industry to 2030 - Featuring Apple, Blackberry and Silent Circle Among Others

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultra- Secure Smartphones Market by Operating System, and by End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ultra-Secure Smartphone Market size was valued at USD 2.07 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 9.47 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022-2030.

Ultra-secure Smartphone are one of the most secured phones in comparison to regular smart phones, as they convert all communications into secured encrypted codes and further block unauthorized tracking systems. Smartphone have several privacy issues, and therefore ultra-secure solutions help in resolving the security measures and prevent minimal loss of personal information of the end-users. Furthermore, as these smart phones are designed to prevent data outflows from smart phones, several professionals working in governmental agencies & enterprises are increasingly relying on ultra-secure smart phones to handle sensitive data in their respective businesses.



Market Dynamics and Trends

The demand of ultra-secure is increasing due to rise in the use of mobile internet, iconic design, secure applications, launch of 5G services and technologies, high-quality camera, extended battery life, and easy connectivity are the features that are expected to propel the market growth.

Also, factors such as growth in the number of manufacturers, and availability of smart phones in various price ranges are driving the market.Moreover, the enhanced scalable set of software instalments for remote business operations by securing the network connections of the device boosts the growth of the market.

Furthermore, manufacturers are designing advanced ultra-secure solutions for professionals along with the highest cyber security requirements across numerous business verticals. Privacy mode with the touch of a button, next-generation tamper detection, and secure professional & personal use within the same device to protect sensitive data are becoming some of the major trends in the ultra-secure smart phones market. In addition, the increase in adoption of advanced technologies among businesses & individuals has accelerated the demand for an ultra-secure smart phone to maintain privacy & to control over information both online and offline.



However, data identity, theft issues, and limited access to external software are factors expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, high demand for luxury smart phones by the consumers, higher security, and new privacy protecting products launched by the market players are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the global ultra-secure smart phones market in the coming future.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The global ultra-secure smartphone market size has been segmented based on operating system, end user, and region. By operating system, the market is segmented into android and IOS. On the basis of end user, it is separated into government agency, military and defense and enterprises. The geography breakdown and analysis of each of the aforesaid segments includes regions comprising of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.



Geographical Analysis

North America region holds the lion share of ultra-secure smartphone market at present and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as increasing emphasis on secure forms of communication in the developed countries such as US and Canada. Also, major users of ultra-secure smartphone in this region are the US armed forces and the US government. Moreover, U.S is a leader in communication technology having strong emphasis on research and development are expected to propel the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.



However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a significant growth in the ultra-secure smartphone market due to growing military expenditure on military modernization programs in developed countries such as Japan, India, and China. Also, growing adoption of smart phones for various purposes such as banking, ticket booking, and emails has led to rise in data privacy concerns among consumers, contributes to the overall growth of ultra-secure smartphone market in this region.



Competitive Landscape

The ultra-secure smartphone market comprises of various players such as Apple Inc., Atos SE, Blackberry Limited, GSMK GmbH, The Boeing Company, Cog System, Slient Circle LLC, Sirin Labs, Ercom SA and Gryphon Technologies. These manufacturers are actively indulging in R&D initiatives, product & technology innovations, and industrial collaborations to enhance their product and increase their growth as well as geographical reach.



