In 2021, SP Group realised a profit before tax of DKK 257.8 million, which is an increase of 33.0% compared to 2020. EPS increased by 28.9%. Revenue increased from DKK 2,178.2 million in 2020 to DKK 2,480.9 million in 2021, corresponding to an increase of 13.9%. In Q4 2021, SP Group realised a profit before tax and non-controlling interests of DKK 65.4 million, which is an increase of 18.9% compared to Q4 2020.

Please see attachment.

Unofficial version SP Group Annual Report 2021 - 25 03 22

SP Group 31-12-2021