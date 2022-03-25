BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTC: Markets: BLFE) Announced Today that the Company has Introduced Copper Infused Gardening Gloves to its Newly Formed Horticultural and Agriculture Department

HENDERSON, NV, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTCPK: BLFE) (the “Company” or “BioLife), announced today the launch of Copper Infused Gardening Gloves. These Copper Infused Gardening Gloves are the Company’s latest addition to their recently announced horticultural and agriculture department.

The Gloves offer copper's antimicrobial protection framed around the latest ergonomic research. The gloves are heavy-duty, high-quality gardening gloves infused with copper using MFusion Technology. They offer comfortable and durable hand protection in varied sizes.

The announcement of the BioLife Copper Infused Gardening Gloves follows the Company’s recent announcement of the first Antimicrobial Copper Fabric Pot, the World’s first fabric pot infused with copper.

Mfusion is a process which infuses copper metal ions directly into every sub-bundle of the fabric by creating a molecular bond with the fabric. MFusion also leverages the natural antimicrobial benefits of copper ions, which have been shown to kill 99.99% of harmful bacteria and viruses.

The majority of copper textile products currently in the marketplace offer as little as 5% copper coverage, while the latest BioLife product additions provide 100% copper coverage.

Copper ions are proven pathogen killers and have proven antimicrobial prevention abilities.

BioLife will look to continue to bring new, cutting-edge gardening technology designed to disrupt the gardening industry, in addition to its additions to other areas including the BioLife Antimicrobial Copper Air Filters and the BioLife Copper-Infused Face Mask.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technology. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

Disclaimer

