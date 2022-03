English Danish

Today, the Board of Directors of SP Group A/S (SP Group) has decided to buy back own shares in accordance with the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2019. As of 25 March, 2022, SP Group holds 342,508 number of treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each corresponding to 2,74 % of SP Group’s share capital.





Please see attachment.

