Global Spout Pouch Market to 2030 - Featuring Amcor, Mondi Group and Berry Plastic Among Others

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spout Pouch Market, By Product, By Component, By Pouch Size, By Material, By Closure Type, By End User, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Spout Pouch market held a market value of USD 21,784.2 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 40,266.7 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030. Approximately, 148,012 million units of Spout Pouch were sold in 2021.



Spout Pouches are a type of flexible packaging and can be used for products such as, petrol station screen wash, energy drinks, cocktails, and baby food, among others. The market is expected to be driven by the rise in demand for safer packaging adoption of innovative packaging technologies and solutions is also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, recycling and environmental concern of spout pouches are also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.



Growth Influencers:

Rise in demand for safer packaging solution



Spout pouches provide various options for flexible packaging of liquid products. It ensures that the liquids are transported in a easier and mess-free way, as compared to the glass or plastic bottles. They are also stable, shelf-accessible, and functional, as compared to the other liquid storage alternatives. Furthermore, they are reusable, which further increases the demand. Hence, rise in demand for safer packaging solutions is expected to boost the market growth.



Segments Overview:

The global Spout Pouch market is segmented into product, component, pouch size, material, closure type, and end user.



By Product,

Beverages

Syrups

Energy Drinks

Cleaning Solutions

Oils

Liquid soaps

Baby food

Others

The beverages segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of over 40% in 2021 owing to the high demand for packaging water and fruit juices, among others. The energy drinks segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 8.5% during the projected period owing to the growing demand for energy drinks in urban markets. The cleaning solutions segment is expected to hold an opportunity of over USD 2,500 million during 2021 to 2027.



By Component,

Cap

Straw

Film

Others

The cap segment is expected to account for the highest market share of around 45% in 2021 owing to the various innovations for making anti-leak caps. The film segment is estimated to cross a mark of USD 10,000 million by 2029. Films offer good strength and visual impact to the spout pouches.



By Pouch Size,

Less than 200 ml

200 to 500 ml

500 to 1,000 ml

More than 1,000 ml

The 200 to 500 ml segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 7.6% over the forecast period owing to their high demand for packaging of beverages. The less than 200 ml segment witness a USD 400 million dip during 2019 to 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.



By Material,

Plastic

Aluminium

Paper

Others

The plastic segment is expected to account for the largest market share of around 45% in 2021 owing to its their easy availability and less cost, as compared to the other materials. The aluminium segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 8.2% during the projected period, owing to their rising demand for storing temperature sensitive products.



By Closure Type,

Screw

Flip Top

Corner-Mounted Tops

Top-Mounted Spouts

Push-Up Drink Caps

The screw segment is expected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 8,000 million during 2021 to 2030 owing to the rising number of players manufacturing screw closures. The corner-mounted spouts segment is estimated to surpass a mark of USD 5,000 million by 2027 owing to their high demand as they help to keep the content fresh and increase the shelf life.



By End User,

Food and beverages

Cosmetics and personal Care

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Paints

Soaps and detergents

Others

The soaps and detergents segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 7.8% over the projected period owing to the growing demand for spout pouches for storing soaps and detergents, as more packages can be stored in retail stores, as compared to the bottles. The food and beverages segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 15,000 million by 2029 owing to the rising demand for spout pouches in beverages segment.



Regional Overview

By region, the global Spout Pouch market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021, owing to the rising demand for stand-up pouches in developing nations such as China and India, owing to the growing demand for cost-effective alternatives.



The North America region is anticipated to hold an opportunity of over USD 5,000 million during 2021 to 2030 owing to the presence of many market players in the region.



Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global Spout Pouch market include Amcor Ltd, The DOW Chemical Company, Mondi Group, Berry Plastic Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Bemis Company Inc., Essentra PLC, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Coating Excellence International, HOD Packaging and enterprises Ltd., Printpack Inc., ProAmpac, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Winpak Ltd., Glenroy Inc, Logos Pack, Color Flex, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the four major players is near about 15%.

The global Spout Pouch market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Spout Pouch Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Spout Pouch Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Spout Pouch Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Spout Pouch Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Spout Pouch Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Spout Pouch Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Spout Pouch Market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24tfw

Attachment