Ayr Wellness Launches Entourage Vape Offerings in Florida

MIAMI, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), today announced the launch of Entourage vapes, one of the Company’s ten national brands, in its Florida footprint.



Sales of Entourage begin this weekend across Liberty Health Sciences’ (“Liberty” or “LHS”) footprint of 45 dispensaries. The initial launch includes a collection of three strain-specific offerings, including “Tahoe OG,” “9lb Hammer,” and “Grape Ape.” The product will initially launch in 1-gram cartridges, followed by syringes at a later date.

“Entourage represents the latest of our national brands to be introduced to our 45-store Florida operation,” said Jonathan Sandelman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ayr. “A crucial aspect of our Florida improvement plan has been to increase the variety of high-quality products available to our patients, and the launch of Entourage, which follows last year’s introduction of Origyn Extracts, Secret Orchard fruit forward vapes, and Sun Gems fruit chews, brings us further towards achieving that goal.”

“Entourage’s flavorful, broad-spectrum cannabis distillate concentrates are perfect for consumers looking for an elevated vape experience, without an elevated price tag,” said Jeff Finnerty, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Ayr. “We envision Entourage providing strong options for our customers, alongside our Secret Orchard vape offerings.”

Entourage is also available in Massachusetts, in Ayr-owned and 3rd party retail locations. The company plans to introduce Entourage in additional key markets throughout 2022.

The Florida medical marijuana market continues to show robust growth, with the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use reporting over 695,000 registered patients as of March 18, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company mission is to cultivate the finest quality cannabis at scale and deliver remarkable experiences to its customers every day.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

