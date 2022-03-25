Ontario REALTORS® Donate $100,000 to Support Ukraine Relief Efforts

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support the relief efforts in Ukraine, the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation (ORCF) announced today that it is donating $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross through the Canadian Real Estate Association REALTORS Care® campaign.



“As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine rages on, we recognize the need to support the people of Ukraine in any way we can and that is why we are donating $100,000 to assist in the relief efforts,” said Heather Arnott, ORCF Board President. “Through this donation, Ontario REALTORS® wish to express solidarity with the innocent lives being impacted by the devastation in Ukraine. As part of the global community, we are inspired by the strength and bravery displayed by the people of Ukraine fighting for their freedom and we are hoping for an end to the crisis.”

The donation will be provided by the ORCF, an organization that has supported shelter-based organizations throughout Ontario since 1977 and receives its funding through the generosity of Ontario REALTORS®. Over the last 40 years, the Foundation has provided more than $16 million dollars for charities and organizations across the province. Today’s donation is part of ORCF’s mission to make a real difference, supporting people and communities.

The donation will support the Canadian Red Cross’ Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, helping provide humanitarian assistance and alleviate suffering in Ukraine. It will go towards providing immediate and ongoing relief efforts in the country, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical humanitarian activities that arise in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including those who are displaced.

For more information about the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, please visit the Canadian Red Cross website. To make a tax-receiptable contribution to the Canadian Red Cross securely using the Canadian Real Estate Association’s, please visit the REALTORS Care® donation page.

For more information about ORCF and how Ontario REALTORS® are supporting their communities, please visit the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation website.

About the Ontario REALTORS® Care Foundation

The Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation, formerly the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) Foundation was established in 1967. The Foundation supports shelter-based charitable organizations across Ontario, making a difference in the lives of people and communities where REALTORS® live and conduct business.



