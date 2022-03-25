New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Relay And Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247452/?utm_source=GNW





The global relay and industrial controls market is expected to grow from $134.85 billion in 2021 to $148.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $199.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



The relay and industrial control market consists of sales of relays and industrial controls and related services which are used in various industries such as military, industrial automation, mining, electronics, and semiconductors.The relay and industrial control establishments are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of relays, industrial controls, motor starters, controllers, and control accessories.



Relays include PCB power relays, signal relays, and plugin relays and Industrial control systems (ICS) include networks, devices, and systems used to operate and/or automate industrial processes.



The main control systems of relay and industrial control are distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control & data acquisition system (SCADA) and manufacturing execution system (MES).A distributed control system (DCS) is a platform for automated plant or industrial process control and operation.



Human-machine interface (HMI), logic solvers, historian, common database, alarm management, and a common engineering suite are all combined into a DCS.The various component used are modular terminal blocks, relays and optocouplers, surge protectors, marking systems, printing, ferules cable lugs, handtools, testers, enclosure products, PCB connectors and terminals, heavy-duty connectors, analog signal conditioner, electronics housing, power supplies, industrial ethernet, and remote IO.



Relay and industrial control are used for automotive, industrial, communications, household appliances and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the relay and industrial control market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the relay and industrial control market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The relay and industrial control manufacturing market is expected to be supported by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally.Industrial controls are being designed using artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) that can support energy, telecommunications, surveillance, and other services.



Smart city technologies are integrated with electrical and electronic components, therefore benefitting the companies operating in this market. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) 2019, the global spending on smart city initiatives will total nearly $124 billion in 2020 and increase of 18.9% over 2019 spending. The smart cities concept is also increasingly being adopted in developing nations. For instance, more than 1,000 smart city pilot projects are either ready or are under construction globally and around 500 of them are in China.



High power consumption by relays and the presence of alternatives such as optocouplers (opt-isolators) is a major restraint on the relay and industrial control market.Relays are used to turn on or turn off a circuit electronically or electromechanically.



Relays pose a problem in cases where power consumption needs to be kept minimum.For instance, to switch on a small LED light, the power consumed by the relay could be more than the power consumed by the light.



Also, PV solar systems may require larger solar panels and battery to compensate for the excess power consumption by relays. This increases costs and limits the usage of relays in such applications.



Plug-in relays are increasingly being used in the automotive sector due to their light weight compared to electromechanical relays.These relays can handle high-rated current and operating voltage similar to that of electromechanical type relays.



Plug-in relays are being used in automobile applications such as electrically heated catalytic converters, heater controls, windscreen wipers, motors and pumps, and body electronics, such as door locks, seat controls, window lifters and others. For instance, Omron’s plug-in automotive relays that range from 20A to 70A are used in automotive applications such as artery motors, heater controls, windscreen wipers and any applications that require high continuous current switching.



In January 2022, TE Connectivity, a Swiss-based technology company, acquired Phoenix Contact Group (GEIS) for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition expands TE’s relay portfolio for the factory automation, elevator, and rail markets by adding a single-pole, force-guided offering.



Phoenix Contact Group is a Germany based component and systems manufacturer for connectivity solutions.



The countries covered in the relay and industrial control market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





