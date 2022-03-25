Global Bank Guarantee Market Report 2022: Growth in Trade Conflicts Hampers Market Growth - Forecast to 2031

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bank Guarantee Market by Type, Application, Enterprise Size and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A bank guarantee is a sort of financial guarantee provided by a lender. A bank guarantee ensures that a debtor's obligations are satisfied. To put it another way, if a debtor does not pay, the bank will cover the debt. In addition, a bank guarantee allows a consumer, or debtor, to purchase products, purchase equipment, or avail a particular loan.

Moreover, the guarantee enables a firm to purchase items that it might not otherwise afford, promoting corporate growth, and encouraging entrepreneurial activity. In addition, direct guarantees, which are granted directly to the recipient, are commonly used by banks in international and local transactions.



The bank guarantees reduce the chances and financial risks for importers and exporters as in the event that a buyer fails to pay on time, the seller may rest certain that payment will be made by the bank. Moreover, it includes funding both from foreign and domestic trade flows and it decreases the seller's risk of financial fraud. These factors notably contribute toward the growth of the global bank guarantee market.



However, lack of funding for small and medium-sized businesses in emerging nations, as well as growth in trade conflicts between countries such as India and China are some of the factors that hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, digitization of bank guarantee platforms, surge in new trade agreements and development in existing contracts of trade in various countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Key players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the bank guarantee industry.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Bank guarantee reduces the chances of financial risks for importers and exporters

Facilitates importers and exporters to increase cross border transactions

Digitalization of the bank guarantee platforms

Restraints

Lack of credit facilities for SMEs

Trade wars between countries

Opportunities

Rising import and export activities between countries

COVID-19 impact analysis on bank guarantee market

Impact on bank guarantee market size

Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-19

Framework for market challenges faced by bank guarantee solution providers

Economic impact on bank guarantee solution providers

Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry

Opportunity analysis for bank guarantee solution providers

The bank guarantee market analysis includes top companies that operate in the market such as

BNP Paribas

Citibank Inc.

DBS Bank Ltd.

Deutsche Bank AG

HSBC Holdings plc

HDFC Bank Ltd.

ICICI bank Limited

JPMorgan & Chase

Royal Bank of Scotland plc

Wells Fargo

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Financial Guarantee

Performance Guarantee

By Application

International

Domestic

By Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprise

By End User

Exporters

Importer

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

